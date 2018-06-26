News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Playden W.I. – Inspiring Women: Current W.I. All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details.

Evening W.I. There will be evening meetings on June 28th at 7.30. For more information email: enquiries@esfwi.org or phone 01323 442592. These meetings are to determine if evening meetings are more popular with residents.

Playden Church Fete: The Fete this year will be held on Saturday July 21st July with BBQ, the Pimms tent and music played in the church. Please put this date into your diaries. Contact Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details and to offer help.

Friends of Playden Church fundraising (Registered Charity No 1062992): The Friends are now fundraising to pay for the re-shingling of the church spire (Grade 1 listed) and associated stonework repairs. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. It is hoped that contractors will be able to start work later in the summer. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on July 5th at 7.30pm