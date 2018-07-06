News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Playden Church Fete: The Fete this year will be held on Saturday July 21st July between 11am and 3pm. Lots of stalls and activities including a BBQ and the Pimms tent with refreshments and music played in the church. Please put this date into your diaries. Prizes, items for the tombola, good quality ‘bric a brac’, cakes etc are required. Please leave any donations in the church or contact Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details and to offer any help you can give.

Current W.I. All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Monday July 9th ‘History of Juggling’ Andy Dinsdale with a 1960’s memorabilia competition. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details.

Friends of Playden Church (Registered Charity No 1062992): The Friends are now fundraising to pay for the re-shingling of the church spire (Grade 1 listed) and associated stonework repairs. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. It is hoped that contractors will be able to start work later in the summer. Fund a shingle for £50 to save this historic landmark in the area. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on July 5th at 7.30pm

‘Short Circuit’ a small boat/tender which had been washed up on the bank of the Rother just north of the tennis club has now been removed/reclaimed. I hope it has found its way back to its owners or at least has a better new life than being left on the bank to rot.