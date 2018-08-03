Yoga: Summer Yoga Classes continue at Playden W.I. Hall in Houghton Green Lane on Tuesday evenings at 7.30p.m. and also Wednesday mornings between 10-11.30am. These classes are friendly, mixed ability, non-competitive and open to both men and women. Everyone is relaxed and positive! Contact Margot on 01797 227842

Playden W.I. – Inspiring Women: Current W.I. All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Monday 13th August is a Garden Party event (wear a hat and pearls) with a Bring & Buy Stall. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details.

Friends of Playden Church (Registered Charity No 1062992): The Friends are now fundraising to pay for the re-shingling of the church spire (Grade 1 listed) and associated stonework repairs. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. It is hoped that contractors will be able to start work later in the summer. Fund a shingle for £50 to save this historic landmark in the area. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next full Parish Council meeting will be on September 6th at 7.30pm