Thursday November 15th : Rye Foreign Parish Council are holding a fundraising talk entitled ‘The History of Rye Foreign’ given by Alan Dickinson at 7.30 for 8pm at the WI Hall Playden in aid of the St Michael’s spire fund. Tickets £5, which includes a drink, available from Julie Ramus 01797 227253 or email: julie.ram@hotmail.co.uk. Tickets are limited and selling like hot cakes already!

Yoga Classes continue at Playden W.I. Hall in Houghton Green Lane on Tuesday evenings at 7.00p.m. and also Wednesday mornings between 10-11.30am. These classes are friendly, mixed ability, non-competitive and open to both men and women. Everyone is relaxed and positive! Contact Margot on 01797 227842

Playden W.I. – Inspiring Women:

Current W.I. All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Next meeting Monday December 10th – ‘Cabaret Nostalgia’. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details.

Evening W.I.: Meetings are being held at the WI Hall, Houghton Green Lane, Playden TN31 7PL on 22nd November at 7.30. It’s a great way to get to know people. Bring a friend! Parking available opposite the hall. For more information call Sharon 07899780145 or email:enquiries@esfwi.org

St Michael’s Church Coffee Morning Fundraising event: Saturday November 17th in the church from 10.30 to 12.30. All are welcome to help raise funds for the Church spire. All cakes, ‘bric a brac’, tombola prizes etc will be gratefully received for this fund raising event. More details from Joan Taylor 01797 222583.

Friends of Playden Church (Registered Charity No 1062992): The Friends are now fundraising to pay for the re-shingling of the church spire (Grade 1 listed) and associated stonework repairs. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. It is hoped that contractors will be able to start work later in the summer. Fund a shingle for £50 to save this historic landmark in the area. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on December 6th at 7.30pm.

Site of old ambulance station: you will see that work has now started at this site to build a multi-purpose, state of the art, community hub. More details will be available in the new year.