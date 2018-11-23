News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Rye Foreign History Night: More than 50 local residents enjoyed a fascinating evening of local history at Playden WI Hall on the evening of November 15th. A talk incorporating maps, documents and photographs was given by local historian Alan Dickinson at the request of Rye Foreign Parish Council with all proceedings going towards the roof fund of St Michael’s Church in Playden.

The first half of the evening concentrated on the development of the parish from the middle ages until the present. Mr Dickinson took us on a journey from the time the parish was formed when Henry III, upon taking back much land from the French abbey at Fecamp, left some land still ‘foreign’ under the ownership of the abbey. We saw, through maps, many changes to boundaries and buildings and learned of some of the people who lived in the parish. Of particular note was the realisation that throughout this time the parish has always been closely associated with medical and social care in the community. Looking into the future, Mr Dickinson showed how plans for the continued development of facilities at the Rye and Winchelsea Memorial Hospital fit nicely with the centuries of care that have been provided at this site.

Following a short interval and raffle, the evening continued with a focus on many historically interesting photographs of the landscapes, buildings and people illustrating both change and continuity within the parish. Overwhelmingly one had the feeling that people who lived here hundreds of years ago would still recognise the place.

The final total raised during the evening was £424. Some swift accounting enabled Peter Challans from the church to thank those present at the end of the event.

The Parish Council would like to thank Alan, ably assisted by Lesley Voice, for the time they gave in putting together a stimulating presentation which showed how even a lowly place like Rye Foreign has a story worth the telling. It is fortunate that some people gather and archive this information for the benefit of us all. With that in mind we ask that anyone who may have documents and photographs relating to Rye Foreign and Playden contacts Rye Foreign Parish Council (d.dengate4@gmail.com) so that we might put together an event for next year in which we can share some more local history.

Yoga Classes: continue at Playden W.I. Hall in Houghton Green Lane on Tuesday evenings at 7.00p.m. and also Wednesday mornings between 10-11.30am. These classes are friendly, mixed ability, non-competitive and open to both men and women. Everyone is relaxed and positive! Contact Margot on 01797 227842

Playden W.I. – Inspiring Women:

Current W.I. All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Next meeting Monday December 10th – ‘Cabaret Nostalgia’. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details.

Evening W.I.: Meetings are being held at the WI Hall, Houghton Green Lane, Playden TN31 7PL on 22nd November at 7.30. It’s a great way to get to know people. Bring a friend! Parking available opposite the hall. For more information call Sharon 07899780145 or email:enquiries@esfwi.org

Friends of Playden Church (Registered Charity No 1062992): The Friends are now fundraising to pay for the re-shingling of the church spire (Grade 1 listed) and associated stonework repairs. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. It is hoped that contractors will be able to start work later in the summer. Fund a shingle for £50 to save this historic landmark in the area. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on December 6th at 7.30pm.

Site of old ambulance station: you will see that work has now started at this site to build a multi-purpose, state of the art, community hub.