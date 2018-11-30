News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Rye Medical Centre Patient Participation Group (PPG): The AGM of this group was held on November 21st and the attendees heard of the innovative ways the practice is meeting the needs of patients with current national GP shortages. A Paramedic Practitioner has been appointed who sees some urgent cases and carries out some home visits. A trainee Nurse Practitioner has joined the surgery and will soon be able to prescribe some drugs also following further training with another nurse. Volunteers are always welcome to join the group and practice patients can join the virtual group by emailing rmcppg@btopenworld.com. More details are available on the PPG notice board in the waiting area at the practice.

Rye Medical Centre – Mental Health awareness month: Information about mental health, local and national services, is available in the foyer of the practice for a one month period. Many leaflets are available for patients of the practice.

NB. There is also a great deal of useful information on the recently updated Jayex screen in the waiting area in the Practice.

Yoga Classes: continue at Playden W.I. Hall in Houghton Green Lane on Tuesday evenings at 7.00p.m. and also Wednesday mornings between 10-11.30am. These classes are friendly, mixed ability, non-competitive and open to both men and women. Everyone is relaxed and positive! Contact Margot on 01797 227842

Playden W.I. – Inspiring Women:

Current W.I. All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Next meeting Monday December 10th – ‘Cabaret Nostalgia’. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details.

Evening W.I.: For more information call Sharon 07899780145 or email:enquiries@esfwi.org

Friends of Playden Church (Registered Charity No 1062992): The Friends are now fundraising to pay for the re-shingling of the church spire (Grade 1 listed) and associated stonework repairs. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. It is hoped that contractors will be able to start work later in the summer. Fund a shingle for £50 to save this historic landmark in the area. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on December 6th at 7.30pm.