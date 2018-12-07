News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Rye Medical Centre: Mental Health awareness month: Information about mental health, local and national services, is available in the foyer of the practice for a one month period. Many leaflets are available for patients of the practice. NB. There is also a great deal of useful information on the recently updated Jayex screen in the waiting area in the Practice.

Here to Help (H2H): is a local voluntary service, run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guildford, and Rye. We are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details about H2H are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk – and see Volunteers section. For more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answer phone - 01797 224044. All Volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

Yoga Classes: continue at Playden W.I. Hall in Houghton Green Lane on Tuesday evenings at 7.00p.m. and also Wednesday mornings between 10-11.30am. These classes are friendly, mixed ability, non-competitive and open to both men and women. Everyone is relaxed and positive! Contact Margot on 01797 227842

Playden W.I.: All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Next meeting Monday December 10th – ‘Cabaret Nostalgia’. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Joan Taylor 01797 222583 for more details. 2019 - 14th January ‘Journey of a self published author’, February 11th ‘From pottery to potting shed’.Evening W.I.: For more information call Sharon 07899780145 or email:enquiries@esfwi.org

St Michael’s Church, Playden Christmas Services: Friday December 21st - Carol singing at 6.30 meeting at the memorial Hospital entrance. Sunday December 23rd - Carols by Candlelight at 3pm, Christmas Eve - December 24th Crib Service 3pm, Christmas Eve - Midnight Mass 11.30pm, Christmas Day - Family Carols and Communion 10am, a short service followed by seasonal refreshments.

St Michael’s Church Coffee morning, November 17th: Over £250 was raised towards the church spire re-shingling costs at this fundraising event. Thanks go to everyone who supported and helped at the event.

Friends of St Michael’s Church: Playden (Registered Charity No 1062992) The Friends are now fundraising to pay for the re-shingling of the church spire (Grade 1 listed) and associated stonework repairs. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. It is hoped that contractors will be able to start work soon! Fund a shingle for £50 to save this historic landmark in the area. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on December 6th at 7.30pm and then January 3rd 2019.