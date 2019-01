News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Yoga Classes: continue at Playden W.I. Hall in Houghton Green Lane on Tuesday evenings at 7.00p.m. and also Wednesday mornings between 10-11.30am. These classes are friendly, mixed ability, non-competitive and open to both men and women. Everyone is relaxed and positive! Contact Margot on 01797 227842

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on February 7th 2019 at 7.30.

Police matters: 1. Police Foundation (www.ourwatch.org.uk - the policing think tank) - is an independent body that works to improve policing for the benefit of the public, wants to know which areas the police should prioritise. 2. Police funding 2018-19. Make your views known on police funding by completing a short survey at www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk.