Yoga Classes: continue at Playden W.I. Hall in Houghton Green Lane on Tuesday evenings at 7.00p.m. and also Wednesday mornings between 10-11.30am. These classes are friendly, mixed ability, non-competitive and open to both men and women. Everyone is relaxed and positive! Contact Margot on 01797 227842

Playden W.I.: All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Amy Breeds 01797 223032 for more details. 2019 - 14th January ‘Journey of a self published author’, February 11th ‘From pottery to potting shed’.

Here to Help (H2H) is a local voluntary service, run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guildford, and Rye. We are currently recruiting Volunteers who live in these Parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details about H2H are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk – and see Volunteers section. For more information and an application form, please leave a message on the H2H answer phone - 01797 224044. All Volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on February 7th 2019 at 7.30.

Police matters: 1. Police Foundation (www.ourwatch.org.uk - the policing think tank) - is an independent body that works to improve policing for the benefit of the public, wants to know which areas the police should prioritise. 2. Police funding 2018-19. Make your views known on police funding by completing a short survey at www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk.