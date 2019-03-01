News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Yoga Classes: continue at Playden W.I. Hall in Houghton Green Lane on Tuesday evenings at 7.00p.m. and also Wednesday mornings between 10-11.30am. These classes are friendly, mixed ability, non-competitive and open to both men and women. Everyone is relaxed and positive! Contact Margot on 01797 227842

Playden W.I. – All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Amy Breeds 01797 223032 for more details. Next meeting - March 11th June Felstead ‘Lowland Search Dogs’.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on March 7th 2019 at 7.30.

Friends of St Michael’s Church, Playden (Registered Charity No 1062992): Work has now started to repair the church spire. The scaffolding is almost complete! The Friends are still fundraising to pay for this work - the re-shingling of the church spire (Grade 1 listed) and associated stonework repairs. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. Fund a shingle for £50 to save this historic landmark in the area. Donations to Peter Challans 01797 224606 please.

St Michael’s Church Fete is to be held on Saturday July 20th this year. Please add this date to your diaries!

Reporting Potholes etc to East Sussex Highways. This is simple to do using the website www.eastsussexhighways.com/knowledge/potholes-and-roads

Food Bank, Rye: Tinned vegetables are currently needed at the Food Bank. Donations can be made into the wire basket at the church or at the Iden store.