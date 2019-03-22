News items: If you have anything you would like to be included, please email playdenvillagenews@gmail.com

Shellfield site, New England Lane: APP/U1430/W/18/3210776. An appeal against the original planning decision by Rother District Council has been logged with the Secretary of State. Written objections (3 copies) should be submitted by April 2nd 2019. https://acps.planninginspectorate.gov.uk or email east1@pins.gsi.gov.uk.

Rye and surrounding areas Carers Group: Do you support someone who couldn’t manage without your help? Care for the Carers charity holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital on the 4th Thursday of each month between 10.30 -12.30. Its completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s carer support workers and you don’t need to register in advance – just turn up if you can make it. For more information call Care for the Carers on 01323 738 390. www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-carers-information-and-advice-group

Playden W.I. – All meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 2.30pm at Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. New members welcome. Contact Laura Evans 01797 229413 or Amy Breeds 01797 223032 for more details. Next meeting - April 8th The story of English Country Cheese (including tasting) – Derek Marsh.

Playden Parish Council: Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm in Playden W.I. Hall, Houghton Green Lane. Agendas and minutes are available on the Village Notice board at the entrance to the church or on the Village website www.playden.info/council. The next Parish Council meeting will be on April 4th 2019 at 7.30.

Friends of St Michael’s Church, Playden (Registered Charity No 1062992): Work has now started to repair the church spire. The scaffolding is now up, the 100 year old shingle tiles removed and they are now being renewed! The Friends are still fundraising to pay for this work - the re-shingling of the church spire (Grade 1 listed) and associated stonework repairs. This is an enormous undertaking for such a small community and so your support is vital in helping to meet the very large cost involved. Donations to Peter Challans on 01797 224606 .

St Michael’s Church - During Lent morning and evening prayer will be said at 10am and 4pm on Tuesdays at Playden and (Wednesdays at Iden) churches. Mothering Sunday 31st March 11am Family service with presentation of flowers. Palm Sunday 14th April 11am. The Annual Parochial church meeting will be held at the church on Tuesday April 23rd at 7.30. The annual Fete is to be held on Saturday July 20th this year between 11am – 3pm. Please add these dates to your diaries!

Big Screen Race Night Saturday 27th April : is to be held at Playden W.I. Hall at 6pm in aid of R.H.S.C. Sailability funds. First Race is at 7pm. Tickets £15 to include a fish and chip supper with a pudding and a galss of wine or a soft drink. Tickets from Jen and David Tomkinson 01797 224363.

Rye Players will present their Spring production, the comedy “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of MACBETH” on May 16th/17th at the Community Centre, Rye. Tickets will be available soon from Adams of Rye.

Reporting Potholes etc to East Sussex Highways. This is simple to do using the website www.eastsussexhighways.com/knowledge/potholes-and-roads

Food Bank, Rye: Tinned vegetables are currently needed at the Food Bank. Donations can be made into the wire basket at the church or at the Iden store.