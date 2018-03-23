R.A.P: is presenting `The Full Bronte` upstairs at the Ostrich tonight at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and this evening is suitable for people over that age of 12 years.

St Mary’s Salehurst: start their services this week Palm Sunday March 25th with Holy Communion at 9am in Hurst Green Holy Trinity. At 11am there will be Holy Communion for all the family at St Mary’s.

Later in the evening there is a Taize service at St Augustine’s in Flimwell. This service starts at 6.30pm, if you are interested it is suggested that maybe lifts and car shares would be a good idea, if you are interested please ring 880238.

The following week the church will be open every day for prayers and meditations. There are services on Maundy Thursday evening and on Good Friday. For details of times please look in the Villager. At the end of the week will be Easter Sunday celebrations with the church full of flower with all the Easter Lillies. If you want some quiet time during the week, or would like to attend any of the services please feel free to do so.

Live Music Sunday: is on at The George this Sunday 25th March starting at 4.30pm.

Robertsbridge Club: will be showing the boxing match with Joshua vs Parker and all the matches building up to this main event.

This is taking place next Saturday 31st March starting at 7.30pm. The main match will be shown on the 120-inch drop down screen.

On Sunday 1st April there will be Open Pairs Darts Knockouts taking place, starting at 7.45pm.

A date for the diary: is Sunday 22nd April; this is the day of the Annual Spring Clean for the village. More details to follow nearer the time.

DARTS: We played against The Millers Arms at Mountfield Club last week in the Pushpenny Knockout Final and won 2-1 with wins for Alan Apps/Gary Honeysett and Coral Giles/Guy Ballard. Tonight is the Captains Cup and Charity night at Mountfield Club 8p.m. The very popular Open Pairs Darts Knockout Competition returns to Robertsbridge Club on Sunday 1st April 2018 with registration at 7.30p.m. Entrance is £1 per person and there will be a raffle.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United 1st team switched their home Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division match against Ore Athletic to Sandhurst P.F. on Saturday and despite having a depleted side won 5-0. The Bridge opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Michael Stone chipper the keeper and they doubled their lead on 25 minutes when a long kick from stand-in keeper Guy Ballard found man of the match Curtis Coombes to finish neatly. Stone netted his second on the half hour mark from 8 yards to give the Bridge a 3-0 lead at the break. Coombes found space on 55 minutes to score his second and the wrought was completed after 65 minutes when Austin Galea tapped in but Coombes almost had his hat-trick if his 20 yard had not hit the crossbar. Tomorrow the 1st team are without a game while the 2nd team are away to Division 4 side South Coast Athletico at William Parker School in the 3rd Round of the Coopers Construction Challenge Cup K.O. 2.30p.m. The Bridge are having a ‘Quiz Night’ on Saturday 31st March 2018 at Robertsbridge Club from 7.30p.m. for teams of up to 6 players at £2 per head.

STOOLBALL: Robertsbridge Stoolball Club start their training at the Cricket Ground on Thursday 5th April 2018 at 6.30p.m. where anyone is welcome to come along and join in ready for the new season in May.

Don’t forget: to alter your clocks this weekend, they go forward one hour.