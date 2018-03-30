DARTS: The very popular ‘Open Pairs Darts Knockout’ returns to Robertsbridge Club on Sunday 1st April with registration at 7.30p.m. Entry is just £1 per person and there will be a raffle so why not come along and enjoy the first bank holiday of the year in the comfort of the Club with cheap drinks and comfortable surroundings.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 2nd team finally played their 3rd Round Coopers Construction Challenge Cup match against Division 4 side South Coast Athletico on the 3g pitch at Bexhill College. Despite being the underdogs The Bridge had chances to go into the break in front but poor shooting let them down. The second period saw the hosts kept at bay by some good saves from keeper Nick Townsend but on the hour mark the hosts made the break through to earn their place in tomorrow’s semi-final against Hampden Park at home. Tomorrow The Bridge 1st team are without a game while the 2nd team host A.F.C.Hollington in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 match K.O. 3p.m. Don’t forget tomorrow Robertsbridge United F.C. are having a ‘Quiz Night’ at Robertsbridge Club at 7.30p.m. where it is just £2 per person and teams of up to 6 players can take part in this fun quiz with your quiz master Nigel Small so come and have some fun.

STOOLBALL: A reminder that Robertsbridge Stoolball Club start their training sessions at the Cricket Ground on Thursday 5th April from 6.30p.m. Everybody is welcome to attend.