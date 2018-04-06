Robertsbridge

DARTS: Tonight is the Mens Pairs Darts Knockout at The Old King John 8p.m.

FOOTBALL: Once again the weather put paid to The Bridge’s 2nd team home match last week and tomorrow we have two home games with the 2nd team playing Sedlescombe Rangers III K.O. 1.30p.m. and the 1st team playing St.Leonards Social K.O. 3.30p.m. Looking at the predicted forecast for the week I doubt if we will play at The Clappers so both games may have to be switched to alternative pitches.

STOOLBALL: A reminder that we are training at the Cricket Ground on Thursday evenings from 6.30p.m.