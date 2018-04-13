DARTS: Luke Hardy/Guy Ballard reached the semi-final of the Mens Pairs on Friday. Tonight is the Pushpenny Singles Knockout at Mountfield Club 8p.m.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United F.C. switched both their home games to Sandhurst P.F. Kent with The Clappers field still waterlogged. The Bridge 2nd team played first against lowly A.F.C.Hollington in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 match and could have been a goal up at the break if Rob Cauvain had scored in the 12th minute with the goal at his mercy but somehow he missed. The second period saw Will Barden blast over the bar from 20 yards after 50 minutes and 5 minutes later Bradley Lyne screwed his shot wide. Stand-in keeper Guy Ballard’ long kick almost found the visiting keeper off his line but he recovered to save and Cauvain’ 65th minute shot was also saved. Cauvain had his 75th minute shot again saved but 5 minutes later Lyne’ shot seemed to have crossed the line but the referee decided it did not cross the line and in the dying minutes The Bridge pushed for a goal with Jason Marsh header saved and then two shots from Jordan Gray went over the bar in a frustrating match which The Bridge should have won but it ended goalless. Man of the Match for the 2nd team was James Baldock-Apps. The Bridge 1st team hosted St.Leonards Social in the Premier Division and like the 2nd team chances were few in the first half with Curtis Coombes blasting over from 20 yards after 20 minutes. The 2nd period saw The Bridge push for a goal and a good cross from Phil Green found Guy Ballard whose header was saved while the Social saw their 70th minute header hit the post. Ballard blasted his 12 yard shot over the bar on 75 minutes and with 10 minutes left the visiting keeper made a double save to earn them a point in a goalless draw. Man of the Match for the 1st team was Paul Barnes. Tomorrow the 1st team are without a game while the 2nd team are at home to promoted Sedlescombe Rangers III K.O. 3p.m.

STOOLBALL: If the weather ever dries up we are training at the Cricket Ground on Thursday evenings from 6.30p.m.