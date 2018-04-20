Robertsbridge Film Show: is being held tonight Friday 20th April at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7pm. The film this moth is `Wonder` starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

Robertsbridge Aviation Society: is holding a Coffee Morning and Spring Raffle tomorrow Saturday 21st April at Bush Barn TN325PA, starting at 10am until 1pm. There is free entry and free parking with the museum open to view the exhibits. There will be homemade cakes, a raffle and bric-a-brac stall available. Donations to the up keep of the museum are always gratefully received.

Robertsbridge Arts Partnership: is presenting Lee Miller with `The Angel and The Fiend` tomorrow evening Saturday 21st April at Robertsbridge Hall. This starts at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased from Judges Bakery, The Village Stores or by going online to rap.org.uk@gmail.com

St Mary’s Church Salehurst: will be starting services this week Sunday 22nd April at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am and in St Mary’s Salehurst at 11am it will also be Holy Communion.

At 6.30pm in St Mary’s there will be a service of Prayer and Praise.

Several ‘dates for your diaries’ to be noted for the next few months so maybe take a look in the Village diary (kept in Sandy’s Floral Boutique). One of the first is to be Open Gardens on June 9th organised by Elspeth Howell; if you are interested in joining in and helping to raise money for St Mary’s please contact 07971269714.

Robertsbridge Spring Clean: is happening on Sunday 22nd between 2.30pm – 4.30pm. If you would like to take part in this cleaning up of the village please be at the recreation ground for a 2.30pm start. If you have gloves and pickers please take them with you, if not there is a limited amount available to borrow.

Robertsbridge Community Association: is holding a trip to see the Poppies in Portsmouth and a Port Harbour Tour on Saturday 28th April. There will also be a visit to Southwick Village and Old Portsmouth with a Blue Badge Guide. The cost for the day is £39, if you are interested please contact Anne on 01580 880457.

Robertsbridge Club: is holding an evening of music on Saturday 28th April. This will be the debut performance of a new band called `The Rhythm Sticks`. The band covers rhythm and blues and soul classics. Entry is free to members and non-members will need to pay £1.00 on the door and sign in. A hog roast will also be available.

On Bank Holiday week end the Club will be running an Open Darts Tournament. The format will be Knockout Rounds to a number of legs, straight in at 501. Registration starts at 6.30pm until 7.30pm. Entry is £5, however non-members will have to pay £1.00 extra on the door and sign in. Cash prizes are available.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding an Auction of Promises on Saturday 2nd June at Robertsbridge Club. If you would like to support this event by donating a lot or pledging a skill or talent please contact me Sue Paine on bonfiresue@hotmail.co.uk or by taking the item into Sandie at the Floral Boutique for collection. All help and support is greatly needed and very gratefully received.

I must apologise: for the last few weeks of no information in the Village Voice. I have been writing it and sending it off to the paper but there is an issue with the system some where that we are trying to work out, as the paper has obviously not received it.

DARTS: Dave Goodsell and Michael Stone progressed into the semi-finals of the Pushpenny Singles last week. Tonight is Ladies Night and Mixed Pairs night at Robertsbridge Club 8p.m.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United 2nd team hosted promoted Sedlescombe Rangers III in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5. The Bridge started strong and should have taken the lead after 20 minutes but Guy Ballard’s shot was tipped over by the visiting keeper and a minute later Ballard headed a corner wide, however, all the pressure finally got the reward on 25 minutes when Michael Stone found the top corner from 12 yards for the half time lead. Ten minutes into the second period Bradley Lyne scooped the ball over the bar but 5 minutes later man of the match Dan Goodsell slotted home a pass from Lyne. Rangers now pushed to get back into the game and a long ball out found their striker to finish neatly after 65 minutes but The Bridge held on to take the points. Tomorrow the 1st team are without a game while the 2nd team are at home to West Hill United II K.O. 3p.m.

STOOLBALL: We are training at the Cricket Ground on Thursday evenings from 6.30p.m.

Finally: we would like to send our Condolences to Nip, David and Hayley Mills on the sad death of Dawn last weekend.