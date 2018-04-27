Robertsbridge Club: is holding a music event tomorrow evening Saturday 28th April. This is the debut for a new band `The Rhythm Sticks`. This band covers blues and soul classics and looks like it could be a night not to be missed. Entry is free to members however non-members will have to pay £1 on the door and sign in.

This month: is the 4th Anniversary of the Robertsbridge Jazz Club. We have the Mike Hext Quintet featuring Mike Hext (trombone), Nick Rodwell ( sax ), Ted Beament (piano), Paul Kimber ( bass ), and Pete Beament ( drums ). Thursday 10th May 8pm-10.30pm at Robertsbridge Village Hall. Tickets £10 on the door or £8 in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge. www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com info 01580 880274

St Mary’s Salehurst: start this week with Holy Communion at the Mission Room, with the early morning service of Morning Prayer at Holy Trinity Hurstgreen. At Salehurst at 11am will be Matins.

On May 22nd there will be a Confirmation service at St Mary’s, with the service being led by Bishop Richard. The service will start at 7pm and any visitors to the service will be welcomed. If you would like to be confirmed then please could you contact Rev. Annette as soon as possible.

Robertsbridge Royal British Legion: are holding a Quiz Night on Friday 18th May at the Church Room in Fair Lane. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There are to be teams of 6 and the entry is £7 per person to include a ploughman’s supper. There will be a bar and a raffle available.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding an Auction of Promises on Saturday 2nd June at Robertsbridge Club. Please if you would like to make a donation contact myself bonfiresue@hotmail.co.uk or see Sandie at the Floral Boutique. Many thanks in advance.

Many thanks to all those that turned out last Sunday afternoon in the sweltering heat to do the village Spring Clean. Thank you to the Bruderhof for supplying refreshments. A great community effort.

DARTS: Tonight is Pushpenny Pairs Knockout at Robertsbridge Club 8p.m. May Day bank holiday is fast approaching so get ready for a weekend of darts at Robertsbridge Club with an ‘Open Singles Darts Competition’ on Saturday 5th May with cash prizes up for grab. See the Club website for details. Sunday 6th May is the very popular ‘Open Pairs Knockout Darts’ at the Club from 7.30p.m. with entry of just £1. Fun and excitement in comfortable surroundings with cheap drinks and pleasant company whether you play or just enjoy the fun come along and enjoy the darts. There will also be a raffle. The annual outing to Hove Dogs is on Saturday 2nd June with details to follow.

FOOTBALL: A busy week for The Bridge starting last Wednesday with the 1st team hosting Rye Town in the Semi-Final of the John Jempson & Son Ltd. sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup. The game started with both sides missing early chances in the first 5 minutes but the Town should have taken the lead on 10 minutes but their striker shot straight at Bridge keeper Grant Lewis and 2 minutes later Guy Ballard shot over. Paul Barnes controlled the midfield and it was his run that resulted in man of the match Curtis Coombes scoring on 15 minutes and it was Coombes who doubled the score five minutes before the break with a stunning 20 yard right foot shot that gave the opposing keeper no chance. The Bridge were on top until the 70th minute when a corner was headed home and straight from the kick off a pass back to Jethro Warren found him under pressure as he lost the ball and the Town were level. The Bridge now pushed hard for the winner and a long clearance on 80 minutes found Ballard who controlled the ball to finish neatly and give The Bridge a place in the final against Northiam ‘75 on a date to be arranged. Thursday saw The Bridge 2nd team travel to Herstmonceux II in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 fixture where the referee failed to arrive and the match did not kick off till 7p.m. The hosts should have taken the lead after just 2 minutes but their forward shot over from 2 yards however they did score on the half hour mark with a neat finish. The second period saw man of the match Paul Rockett push The Bridge for the equaliser and it nearly came after 55 minutes when good work by Ben Hardy found Bradley Lyne but his shot hit the bar and just 5 minutes later Hardy’ header was well saved by the home keeper. As the gloom descended it was difficult to see across the pitch and The Bridge came away without a point. Saturday saw the 2nd team host West Hill United II and were in control from the start with Jordan Gray shooting over from 25 yards and Phil Green hitting the post in the first quarter but The Bridge took the lead on 25 minutes when a long ball found Paul Barnes who headed home. The visitors almost levelled five minutes later but their shot hit the post and just 5 minutes from the break Barnes got his second from a free kick by Phil Green and Green’ 20 yard shot hit the bar and then Will Barden shot hit the post and re-bounded to Paul Rockett who blasted over while on the stroke of half time man of the match Rob Cauvain’s effort was tipped round the post. Ten minutes into the second period Rockett scored number three and Michael Morgan netted number four. The Bridge were running rampant and it was 5-0 with ten minutes left when Barnes completed his hat-trick with a 20 yard drive into the roof of the net. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Sedescombe Rangers while the 2nd team are away to Beckley Rangers with both matches K.O. 3p.m.

STOOLBALL : Training continues at the Cricket Ground on Thursday evenings from 6.30pm.