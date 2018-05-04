Robertsbridge Club: is holding Rock`n`Roll Dancing tonight Friday 4th May starting at 7.30pm.

Then for the week-end they will be holding Darts Open tomorrow Saturday 5th May with entry between 6.30pm – 7.30pm and then on Sunday 6th May there will be Open Pairs Darts Knockout.

Robertsbridge Monthly Market: is on tomorrow Saturday 5th May between 10am and 12 noon. This is held at Robertsbridge Hall and is well worth a visit. There will be Jarvis the Butchers, there will be fresh vegetables, and home made cakes and pies, cheeses and craft and handi craft stalls also. No need to leave the village to buy your Sunday lunch, its all-available under one roof right in your own village. There is a refreshment café run by the WI, so coffee with friends too. A great way to spend a Saturday morning.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding early service on Sunday 6th May at Holy Communion at Holy Trinity Church in Hurst Green at 9am.

At 11am in Salehurst there will be an All Age Communion.

Next week Saturday 12th May is the monthly St Mary’s Breakfast at the Salehurst Halt. Breakfast starts at 8.30am and the speaker this month is Martin West from the Hastings Street Pastors. This is a very informal morning and any visitors are welcome to go along. If you would like to know more please contact Angela on 880307.

The Blackshed Gallery: is holding a highly anticipated exhibition between 12th May and the 23rd June. This will be the latest body of works by Robert Sample presenting `Shrouds`. The gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10am –4pm or by appointment by ringing 881247. Admission is free.

Robertsbridge Archaeological Society: is holding its next meeting on Friday May 11th at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. The topic for the evening is Rye- The tale of Two Towers by Jo Kirkham. This meeting will also include the AGM.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding its Annual Dinner at Robertsbridge Hall on Saturday 12th May. There are still a few tickets left as I type, they are £25 per person and this includes a two course dinner, dancing to live music and there is a licensed bar. Much fun to be had. If you fancy it please contact Ria and check for availability on 07902625965.

The Bonfire Society Auction of Promises is fast approaching on Saturday 2nd June at Robertsbridge Club. If you have anything to donate please contact me on bonfiresue@hotmail.co.uk or by popping in to Sandie at the Floral Boutique.

DARTS: Coral Giles/Dave Fortsch and Michael Stone/Dave Goodsell both reached the final of the Pushpenny Pairs last Friday to be played on Friday 18th May at Robertsbridge Club 8p.m. Just a reminder that tomorrow Robertsbridge Club are staging an ‘Open Singles Darts Knockout Competition’ with registration at 7.30p.m with an entry fee of £5 to win cash prizes. More details on The Club website. On Sunday Robertsbridge Club is holding the very popular ‘Open Pairs Darts Knockout’ with an entry fee of just £1 with registration from 7.30p.m. This is just a fun evening for everybody to enjoy the comfortable surroundings of the club with cheap drinks whether you want to play or just watch an exciting evening of darts. There is also a raffle. If you fancy an evening out at Hove Dogs we have arranged a coach to leave Robertsbridge Club at 5p.m. or at Battle Coach Park at 4.30p.m. on Saturday 2nd June 2018 The cost is £25 per person which includes travel, entry, free meal, 2 free drinks and a free bet and to book your place you must pop into the club and put your name on the list and the money in the envelope behind the bar or contact Alan Apps on 07907-897480 or alanapps@btinternet.com before the 20th May 2018. Places are on a first come first serve basis.

FOOTBALL: Another busy week for The Bridge with the 2nd team hosting Icklesham Casuals II in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 match on Wednesday. The Bridge netted after just 5 minutes with Phil Green scoring at the far posy but 5 minutes later The Casuals levelled with a header. Bradley Lyne restored The Bridge’ lead on 20 minutes but again The Casuals levelled on the half hour mark. The second period saw young Rob Cuavain score the best goal of the game with a left foot shot from 18 yards that flew into the top corner on the hour mark but again The Casuals replied 5 minutes later but this time their lob hit the bar. The Bridge rapped up the game on 75 minutes when Ben Hardy finished a neat move to give The Bridge all three points with the man of the match award going to Will Barden for his hard work. On Saturday the 1st team hosted Sedlescombe Rangers in the Premier Division and went in front on 25 minutes when Paul Barnes struck with his left foot shot going in off the keeper but Rangers equalised with a penalty 5 minutes later and they took the lead with a header from a corner 5 minutes before the break but The Bridge levelled on the stroke of half time when a Rangers defender passed the ball beyond his keeper. The Bridge took the lead 5 minutes into the second period when Guy Ballard chipped the keeper but neither side could produce any clear cut chances in a scrappy half but The Bridge should have scored 5 minutes from time but Barnes shot wide of the goal after good work from man of the match Ben Thorpe. The 2nd team played away at Beckley Rangers and took the lead on 16 minutes when Adam Hardy netted and they increased their lead on 54 minutes when Dan Goodsell scored from the spot. Rangers pulled a goal back on 68 minutes but Goodsell got his second on 80 minutes. Rangers fought back to score twice in the closing minutes but Man of the match Tom Ripley netted the winner a minute from time to give The Bridge all three points.

Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Crowhurst K.O. 3p.m. while the 2nd team play a ‘double header’ at Northiam ‘75 II with a 2p.m. and 3.30p.m. K.O.

STOOLBALL: We start our season next Thursday 10th with a Ladies match away to Hooe 6.45p.m.

CHARITY CUP : The finals of both competitions return the Robertsbridge Recreation Ground because the Pilot Field is not available with the Junior Cup Final being held on Tuesday 8th May 2018 K.O. 630p.m between Sedlescombe Rangers II and Hollington United II while the Intermediate Final will be on Thursday 10th May 2018 K.O. 6.30p.m. between Robertsbridge United and Northiam ‘75. Entry to both finals is Adults £3 and O.A.P’s/Juniors £1.50. There will be parking on the ground providing it is not too wet but if you have to park on the road please do not park on the pavement. May I remind you that all profits go to local charities so your support would be most welcome.