St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding the monthly Breakfast at the Salehurst Halt tomorrow May 12th at 8.30am. The speaker is Martin West from the Hastings Street Pastors. If you would like to book in please contact Angela on 880307. All are welcome.

Sunday Services this week start with Holy Communion at 9am in the Mission Room; there will also be an early service at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am.

At 11am Holy Communion will be held at St Mary’s Sale Hurst.

The Blackshed GalleryL opens the latest works `Shrouds` by Robert Sample, 12th may until 23rd June. Gallery opening times are Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm or by appointment by ringing 881247.

Robertsbridge Section of the Royal British LegionL is holding its Quiz next week, have you got your team of 6 ready yet. Friday 18th May at the Mission Room. £7 per person to include supper. Doors open at 7pm. For a 7.30pm start.

RobArt Lis an Exhibition being held on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd June by Robertsbridge Artists. This is being held at The Stade Hall in Hastings (next to the Jerwood Gallery). There will be paintings, photography and sculpture with the exhibition being open from 10am – 5pm each day. This event is being supported by the Robertsbridge Enterprise Group.

Auction of Promises: Again I am reminding you of the Auction of Promises being held by Robertsbridge Bonfire Society on Saturday 2nd June at Robertsbridge Club. Lots are starting to come in now but if you have anything you would like to donate please contact me on bonfiresue@hotmail.co.uk or pop into Sandie. If you get it in early it will get it in the catalogue, many thanks in advance.

Robertsbridge and District Archaeological Society: Guest speaker Jo Kirkham will be talking about - RYE - The tale of Two Towers on Friday 11th May at 7.30 in Robertsbridge Hall, Station Road, Robertsbridge.

This meeting will include a short AGM. Admission 3.00 - Members free.

DARTS: Tonight is the Darts Singles Knockout at The Millers Arms 8p.m. A reminder that we have organised an evening at Hove Dogs on Saturday 2nd June 2018 leaving Robertsbridge Club at 5p.m. or Battle Coach Park at 4.30p.m. The cost is £25 which includes travel, entry, free meal, 2 free drinks and a free bet. To book your place please pop into the Club and put your name on the list and the money in the envelope behind the bar or contact Alan Apps on 07970-897480 or alanapps@btinternet.com before the 25th May.

FOOTBALL: Another busy weekend with The Bridge 1st team hosting bottom placed Crowhurst in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division. A cross from Paul Barnes on 10 minutes saw Guy Ballard head straight at the visiting keeper and five minutes later Ballard screwed his shot wide. Ballard had another chance to open the scoring but his 25th minutes shot went over the bar while Austin Galea’ excellent shot was deflected but the visiting keeper tipped the ball over the bar to keep the scores level. The Bridge came out in the second half determined to score and it was Barnes’ 20 yard shot that skimmed over the bar on 50 minutes and Ballard again should have opened his account but he headed over five minutes later. The Bridge finally opened the scoring on the hour mark when good work from Barnes and Galea found Ballard to score and now the Bridge were rampant and Ballard go his second after 75 minutes with a left foot shot that went into the top corner, however a lapse in defence allowed Crowhurst to pull a goal back on 77 minutes. Man of the match Jethro Warren stood firm in the Bridge defence as Crowhurst pushed for the equaliser which allowed Chris Phillips to run down the left and cross for Galea to score on 85 minutes and 2 minutes from the final whistle Ballard got his hat-trick with a shot that went in off the crossbar. The 2nd team played a ‘double header’ at Northiam ‘75 II and went in front after just 5 minutes when Bradley Lyne’s cross was put into his own net by the home skipper and 10 minutes later a Paul Rockett corner found Michael Stone at the far post to double the lead. Northiam pushed for a goal but man of the match JJ Boast held the defence together until just before the break when a corner was not cleared and the hosts scored. The second period saw chances go begging on both sides but The Bridge held out for the three points. The second game saw a much stronger Northiam side take the lead after just 10 minutes and despite The Bridge having chances they failed to score until the second period when a corner was headed home by Michael Stone after 45 minutes. Man of the match Adam Hardy worked tirelessly in midfield but a mistake by Bridge keeper Nick Townsend gifted Northiam the lead 7 minutes from the end which proved to be costly for the Bridge. On Monday both The Bridge’ teams finished their league season with the 1st team losing 5-1 at home to title contenders Hollington United and the 2nd team’s match at Wittersham II postponed because Wittersham could not raise a side. Hollington opened the scoring after just 2 minutes with a screamer and the lead was doubled when Justin Mewett fouled in the box and the penalty was coolly slotted home. Hollington made it 3-0 when Bridge defender Ben Hardy try to clear a cross but it went in off his head. The second period started like the first with Hollington scoring a header on 50 minutes but The Bridge did get a goal back when man of the match Paul Barnes finished of a good move but the visitors were awarded another penalty on 65 minutes to make it 5-1 and the Bridge tried their hardest to score but the visitors defence stood firm and the three points keeps them in the title race.

STOOLBALL: Sunday is our Mixed Tournament at the Cricket Ground starting at 10.30a.m. then on Tuesday(15th) the Ladies are at home to Pett while on Thursday(17th) the Mixed are at home to Staplecross with both matches starting at 6.45p.m.