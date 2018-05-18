Robertsbridge Film Show: is tonight Friday 18th May at Robertsbridge Hall, the film this month is Barnum. Doors open at 7pm for the film to start at 7.30pm.

Robertsbridge Branch of the Royal British Legion: is holding a Quiz tonight Friday 18th at the Church Hall in Fair Lane. Teams of 6, £7 per person to include a ploughman’s supper. Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

St Mary’s Salehurst: start this Pentecost Sunday May 20th with Holy Communion at the Church Hall at 9am. There will be Matins at 11am at Salehurst. There will be a later service at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green with All Age Service at 4pm. If you require a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282. The children’s Sunday Club will meet this week during the 11am service; this is for Primary Aged Children and is held in the vestry at the front of the church. The children will join their families just before the end of service. A couple of reminders about things going on outside the church. Every Monday evening a home group meets at 1 Post Office Terrace, Salehurst. This is an evening of encouragement, discussion and prayer. If you would like to know more please contact 0776983337. If you need a chat or a listening ear then Rev. Annette can be found at Robertsbridge Club every 1st and 3rd Thursday between 9.30am – 11.30am. Also on the 3rd Thursday she can be found at the Salehurst Halt between 12 and 1pm.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding the first Boot Sale of the year at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground on Sunday 20th May. This starts at 12 noon. Pitches cost £10 in advance and £15 on the day. Time to clear out the winter collections and look towards summer.

Neighbourhood Plane Referendum: is taking place on Thursday 31st May at Robertsbridge Hall. Please make a point of going to vote, as this will decide the face of our village for the future. The voting is between 7am and 10pm so lots of time; please schedule 5 minutes to pop along.

Robertsbridge Valley Railway: the debate in the village is still going on. If you would like the train to go through that is fine. If for any reason you would like to object then you have to object in writing before 31st May. The email you need to use will be transportandworksact@dft.gsi.gov.uk or by post to Secretary of State for Transport/o Transport and Works Act Orders Unit, Department for Transport, Zone 1/18, Great Minster House, 33 Horseferry Road. London SW1P 4DR.

RobArt: is holding an exhibition in Hastings at The Stade Hall on Saturday/Sunday 2nd and 3rd June. Local village artists are exhibiting their work in painting, photography and sculpture. Open between 10am – 5pm.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society Auction – is on Saturday 2nd June at Robertsbridge Club. Registration and viewing from 7pm with auction starting at 8pm. Many thanks to those that have donated already. There are lots available for every pocket. We have lots ranging from candles, board games, alcohol, jewellery, to 2 Nights Holiday let from the Jarvis family, Spa Day at Poppinghole Spa, a trip for four down the Gypsum Mines to see how it works, photo shoot from Zindigo, meals at The George, a Pillion Ride on a Harley Davidson and so much more. I will post more next week. If you have anything you would like to donate please contact me on bonfiresue@hotmail.co.uk or pop in to Sandie at the Floral Boutique. It’s promising to be a great night.

DARTS: Tonight is finals night at Robertsbridge Club 8p.m. followed by the presentation of the league and cup trophies.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge played their final match of the season where they played Division 1 promoted Northiam ‘75 in the John Jempson & Son Ltd. sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup. The Bridge should have been two up in the first 6 minutes but Curtis Coombes failed to convert his chances while Guy Ballard shot wide on 35 minutes and a Jethro Warren free kick was headed wide by man of the match Ben Hardy five minutes before the break. Full back Harley Discala saw his 20 yard shot just miss the post on 42 minutes but the pressure by the Bridge eventually reaped it’s reward on the stroke of half time when excellent work by Hardy found Coombes to finish. Northiam came out in the second period looking for a way back into the game and a shot on 48 minutes was well saved by Bridge keeper Grant Lewis while Ballard got his reward for his efforts with a back post header on 55 minutes but five minutes later Hardy fouled in the box and Northiam slotted the penalty home. The visitors were now on top and pressured the Bridge goal and they got the equaliser 4 minutes from the end when the Bridge failed to clear a cross and their forward headed home at the back post to force a penalty shoot out which Northiam won 5-4.

STOOLBALL: The Ladies started their season with an away match at Hooe which ended with a three run defeat. Lisa Fiflield(15) put on 28 with Lucy Kuhler(24) before she had to retire which brought Lou Taylor(25n.o.) into the fray and they put on 64 before Lucy was run out. Kiera Blanch(2n.o.) joined Lou to finish the 10 overs on 97-1. The Bridge started well with Kiera(1-11) clean bowling Kirtsy(2) in the second over but a 41 run partnership between Jo(28) and Alison(37) steadied the home side before Jo was caught and bowled by Lou(1-12). Alison was run out with three balls left as Katie(18n.o.) and Judy(3n.o.) saw the hosts finish on 100-3. Last Sunday saw The Bridge host their Mixed Tournament with 7 teams competing and although The Bridge were in contention for a place in the final before they lost to Crowhurst in their last group match who lost to Icklesham in the final. We did come away with some medals with Keith Apps, Richard Apps and JJ Boast for most catches. The Mixed team are away to Crowhurst on Tuesday(22nd) while the Ladies host Catsfield on Thursday(24th) with both matches starting at 6.45p.m.