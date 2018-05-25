The Salehurst Halt: is holding a Cider Festival this Bank Holiday weekend. Saturday 26th – Monday 28th May. Wide selection of locally supplied cider with live music on Saturday with Gez Gold at 5pm and on Sunday at 5pm Box of Frogs will be performing.

Robertsbridge Club: will be holding live music on Saturday 26th May and will be presenting `Atomix` an 80s band. Entry is free to club members and £3 to non-members.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding services this Trinity Sunday May 27th with early morning service at Holy Trinity Hurst Green at 9am Holy Communion. At Salehurst at 11am there will be Holy Communion and then at 6.30pm there will be a service of Prayer and Praise.

The Open Gardens: are fast approaching on Saturday 9th June. Tickets can be bought from both Florists and will be available at The Halt on the day. Patricia is organising a plant sale and would be glad on any contributions. If you have anything to offer please give her a call on 860242.

Neighbour Hood Plane Referendum: is taking place on Thursday 31st May at Robertsbridge Hall and is open all day from 7am until 10pm.

RobArt: is once again heading towards the seaside. A group of eight artists from Robertsbridge will be taking their exhibits on Saturday 2nd June and Sunday 3rd June to The Stade Hall in the Old Town Hastings. This year will see Roger Hill, oils and watercolours, joined by Sally Pitman with photography, Martin Brockman with wood carvings, wicker sculptures and clay, Frances Bristow stone sculptures, Johanna Di Maggio is a textile artist, Erik Munar is representing `Cubism`, House aka Mike Lawrence is acrylics and last but not least is Yvonne Rees with pastel and acrylics.

The Robertsbridge Enterprise Group supports this exhibition. The last two years have been a great success and once again RobArt will introduce visitors to the artists that have come to call Robertsbridge, home.

The exhibition is open each day between 10am – 5pm and what a perfect excuse to pop to the seaside for fish and chips and an ice cream. There is no entry fee but any donations will be donated to the RNLI.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Auction of Promises: is also taking place on Saturday 2nd June at Robertsbridge Club. Registration and viewing is from 7pm with the auction starting at 8pm. There are now some nice lots coming in with all budgets catered for. There are small lots with bottles of alcohol, costume jewellery, a voucher for a lovely cake by Wealden Cake Company, 2monks habits and 2 do it yourself monks habits. There is fruit juice and fruit tree from Ringden, meal vouchers for the George, Spa Day for one at the Poppinghole Spa. Half hour photography shoot from Zindigo, A beautiful cubic zirconium ring set in gold from Spectrum Jewellers in Battle and so much more. Watch for next week as there will be many more to tempt you. Please support this event if you can.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: will be presenting this month on Thursday 14th June the Jim Rattigan Quintet. This features Jim Rattigan on the French Horn, Mike Hext on trombone, John Donaldson on Piano, Terry Pack on Bass and Pete Beament on the drums. This is from 8pm until 10.30pm at Robertsbridge Hall with tickets available in advance from Judges at £8 or on the door at £10. 01580880274 for enquiries.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding the first ever Mid Summer Run on Friday 15th June. This offers a 5k and 10k run with a smaller children’s race on offer too. This event starts at 6.30pm at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground. For more details and booking please go to https://www.nice-work.org.uk/races/the-robertsbridge-midsummer-10k or go to Facebook. There will also be refreshments with BBQ and a smoke shack and bar. Even if you don’t run please pop down and support those that do.

The Bonfire Society Boot Sale that was held last Sunday was a great success with over £600.00 being raised for the society. If you would like to take part next time please put the dates in your diary, June 24th, July 22nd and August 19th, all start at midday.

DARTS: Just a reminder that the very popular ‘Open Pairs Darts Knockout Competition’ returns to Robertrsbridge Club on Sunday 27th May 2018 with registration from 7.30p.m. This is a fun evening whether you want to play or just join in the friendly atmosphere and fun in comfortable surroundings and cheap drinks. The cost is just £1 to enter and there will be a raffle so come along and enjoy a relaxing evening before the children break up for the summer break.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge held their Presentation Evening at Robertsbridge Club last Saturday and Chairman Nigel Small presented the trophies on behalf of our sponsor Jonathan Playfoot(Playfoot Engineering) who was at a wedding, no not the Royal wedding. The 2nd team awards were:- Top Goal Scorer-Jason Marsh(9); Young Player-James Baldock-Apps; Managers Player-Adam Hardy; Players Player-James Baldock-Apps; Player of the Season-Neil Gofton: The 1st team awards were:- Top Goal Scorer-Guy Ballard(10); Young Player-Austin Galea; Managers Player-Jethro Warren; Players Player-Curtis Coombes; Player of the Season-Paul Barnes.

STOOLBALL: The Ladies hosted Pett last Tuesday and were set a target of 161 to win from the allotted 12 overs. Janet(88n.o.) and Jane(48) put on 83 for Pett before Jane was caught by Sarah Clark off the bowling of Lou Taylor(1-14) but another partnership of 56 between Janet and Sharron(14) took the visitors to 139 when skipper Mel Mackay held onto a good catch to dismiss Sharron off the bowling of Abigail Green(2-1-19). Young Ollie was run out without scoring while Janet and Nicky(0n.o.) took their total to 160. Sarah(18) was clean bowled in the second over and in the next over Penny Clark(11) was run out. Mel(24) and Abigail(15) steadied the innings and put on 32 before Abigail was caught and with 83 on the board we lost Mel and Lucy(0) in the 6th over. Lou(33) and Clare Baker(7) took us to 100 before Clare was caught which saw Kiera Blanch(17n.o.) join the fray and with Lou put on 41 before Lou was run out and Alisha Mills(0) was caught on the last ball as we finished on 145. The Mixed team hosted Staplecross last Thursday and the visitors batted first and lost their first wicket on the 3rd ball when Lucy Kuhler took a catch from Jack Dean’ bowling(1-10) and in the third over Ben(17) was caught by skipper JJ Boast from the bowling of Jordan Ripley-Fuller(1-12) with the score on 25. Ian Kitson(2-8) bowled out Neville(3) and Allan(5) with the score on 49 and in the next over Robbie(2) was caught by Richard Apps from the bowling of Lucy(1-8) and in the next over JJ(1-8) caught and bowled Jess(1) and the visitors were struggling on 63-6 however a 47 run partnership between Carolyn(59) and Audrey(14n.o.) steadied the innings before Carolyn was clean bowled by young Callum Apps(1-7) as Jane(1n.o.) took the visitors total to 116-7 off 11 overs. Jordan hit 9 of 3 balls before he was bowled but an unbeaten partnership of 110 between Abigail Green(24n.o.) and JJ(80n.o.) took us to 119 before they both retired. Callum(0) was bowled first ball, Lucy(5) and Lou Taylor(8) were caught while Jack(29), Di Kitson(5n.o.) and Richard(1n.o.) ended our innings on 173-5. Tuesday(29th) the Ladies are away to Icklesham while on Thursday(31st) the Mixed are at home to Pett with both matches starting at 6.45p.m.