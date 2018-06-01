Robertsbridge Village Monthly Market: is on tomorrow Saturday 2nd June at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 12 noon. There will be a butcher, a baker (but sorry no candle stick maker), there will be a fishmonger, fresh vegetables, cakes, plants pies cheeses and many craft and handicraft stalls. The WI are running the refreshment Café so why not arrange to meet friends and go and do a bit of shopping whilst enjoying a cuppa and a chat.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society Auction: is finally here tomorrow evening at Robertsbridge Club. Registration and viewing starts at 7pm and its well worth going along as there are some fantastic lots. All pockets catered for with some collector’s items, normal everyday items, and beautiful cake voucher from the Wealden Company. Then you can have a 12-week nutrition and diet advice programme by Sam Moon. Babysitting pledge, cleaning pledge from Lil Nic, Pizza Party for 8 at the Salehurst Halt, or meals for 2 at The George. Children’s books illustrated by Sarah Massini, RAP membership from Jane Tritton, various bottles of alcohol, vouchers for flowers from the Floral Boutique, a ride to Goodwood in a Ferrari with Gavin Davies, various lots of costume jewellery, special occasion photo frames, home made candles by Nikki Cole, a Spa Day at Poppinghole Spa, a Red Letter Day to go to Marco Pierre Whites Restaurant in London, donated by Rush Witt and Wilson in Battle. You can even have a pillion ride on a soft tail Harley Davidson to include the use of helmet and leathers thanks to Clare Calcott James, one of the society members. A cubic zirconium ring from Spectrum in Battle, a 2 night stay over bonfire weekend in Robertsbridge thanks to Louise and Graham Jarvis, lovely camping/relaxing chairs from Caravan Tech in Hurst Green, trips down the Gypsum mines, a half day recording at a private studio thanks to Hugh and Kate Kirby, a Pashley Pushbike Princess Classic, kindly donated by Sue Prochak and Stephen Hardy, and of course the obligatory honour of Lighting Robertsbridge Bonfire. There are still lots coming in and some lots will have reserves on as they are worth quite a lot of money and the whole idea is to make money for Bonfire Night. Please come along and have a lovely evening. There will be a few programmes out before the end of the week.

St Mary’s Sale Hurst: will be holding Holy Communion at 9am in Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. At 11am there will be Family Communion and then the Baptism of Edith Ivy Stedman.

Thanks are sent to all those that have worked so hard on their `patch` in the churchyard. It really is a labour of love, especially at this time of year when every thing doesn’t, especially the weeds. If you would like to help with this please contact Patricia on 01580 860242, all yours efforts will greatly be appreciated.

Robertsbridge & Salehurst Open Gardens: are taking place next Saturday 9th June between 11am – 5pm.

Entrance is £5 per adult that covers entry to all the gardens, accompanied children are free. Tickets are available in advance from both Florists, also on the day from the Salehurst Halt or by the Mill Entrance in Northbridge Street. There will be teas, coffees and cakes available at the Salehurst Halt, there will be a plant stall outside of St Mary’s. All proceeds from this event go to St Mary’s Church. Any further details needed please contact 880361.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: is on Thursday 14th June at Robertsbridge Hall. This month they present the Jim Rattigan Quintet. Info from www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com or ring 01580 880274.

STOOLBALL: The Mixed lost by 3 runs at Crowhurst last Tuesday with the hosts batting first the dangerous Gwylym(4) was caught by Sarah Clark off the bowling of young Jack Dean(1-7) on the third ball which bought Glen(30) into the fray and he put on 36 with Lizzy(28) before he was clean bowled by JJ Boast(1-4). Lizzy and Ben(39) took the hosts score to 101 when Lizzy was run out and just three runs later Ben was caught by Jordan Ripley-Fuller off the bowling of Jacqui Kuhler but Steve(13n.o.) and Tracey(12n.o.) took the hosts score to 131-4 after 11 overs. Jordan(8) and Lou Taylor(22) put on 17 before Jordan was caught and skipper JJ(46) hit the ball to various parts of the ground sharing a 58 run partnership with Lou before he was caught. We lost 4 wickets for 31 runs with Lou, Jack Dean(11), Ian Kitson(0) and Graham Clark(1) all going in the 8th over. Young Callum Apps(3) was run out in the 9th over while Sarah Clark(7) and Jacqui(7) went in the 10th which left Lisa Fifield(2) and Mel Mackay(11n.o.) to try and score the 16 runs needed for victory in 15 balls but Lisa was run out with us 3 runs short of victory. This Sunday(3rd June) is Pett Ladies Tournament at 10.30a.m. while on Tuesday(5th) the Ladies host Icklesham at The Clappers and on Thursday(7th) the Mixed are away to Civil Service at William Parker School with both matches starting at 7p.m.