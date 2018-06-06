Robertsbridge Arts Partnership: start the weekend off with a lively night of Gypsy Jazz and swing music by the acclaimed group `Latchepen`. This will be staged at Robertsbridge Club tonight Friday 8th June. This performance is inspired by the great Django Reindhart, and Latchepen`s four virtuoso musicians will celebrate all that swings with pulsating rhythms from Romani to bebop. This evening starts at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased from Judges Bakery or the Village Store at £10. Further info can be found at rap.org.uk@gmail.com

Open Gardens Day: is tomorrow Saturday 9th June with tickets at just £5 available from both of the florists. This includes a map and information about the participating gardens. There is to be a plant stall outside of St Mary’s Church and refreshments will be available from The Salehurst Halt. It should be a great day and give you the chance to look into gardens that you don’t usually get to see.

St Mary’s Salehurst: starts off this Sunday 10th June with Breakfast Church at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am.

There will also be 1662 Communion in the Mission Room in Fair Lane also starting at 9am. At 11am in Salehurst there will be Holy Communion. The children’s Sunday Club will meet during the 11am service at the vestry at the front of the church. It is open to Primary aged children and they need to arrive just before the start of the service.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: will be holding its first ever Mid Summer Run on Friday 15th June starting at the Recreation Ground at 6.30pm. This is to be a 2-lapped race so can offer 5k or 10k. The course will take in a mixed trail and road route around the village. It is to be fully chip timed with prizes for different male and female categories. For further info. and to book in please go to www.nice-work.org.uk/races/the-robertsbridge-midsummer-10k

There will also be a children’s race on the day just before the main run. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. The children’s race is entering on the day at just £3 per child.

Please if you are driving in the area be aware that this run is taking place and slow down.

On Sunday 24th June is the next Boot Sale at the Recreation Ground. This starts at 12 noon. Pitches are £10 if booked in advance and £15 on the day if you just turn up. Please contact Jo on 07971321466 to book a place.

Auction Night was a great success and there are many people to thank. Starting with Robertsbridge Club, Neil Shuttleworth and Gary Spray for auctioneering, Sam Moon and Jo Rainsbury for clerking on the night, Eric Vidler and Paul Becker for being the porters, Sandie for taking in the lots at the shop, every single person that donated the lots for sale, without them we would not have anything to sell. For those people that came and spent their hard earned money to make a grand total of £4071.00 for the evenings efforts. A nice amount to go towards Bonfire Night in November. If I have forgotten any one I apologise but thank you too.

Mini Medics Course: this is a Basic First Aid and Safety Course for 3 years to 11 years old. It is being held at Robertsbridge Hall on Friday 6th July and cost £20 per child. The sessions are from 4pm – 6pm for the 3yrs – 6yrs. The 7yrs – 11yrs is from 6.15pm – 8.15pm. To book a place you can to on www.bookwhen.com/eietutoringschool

Personally I think this should be on the school curriculum, but as its not it is a great way for children to learn the absolute basics that could save a life one day.

STOOLBALL: The Ladies took a very inexperienced young side to Pett on Sunday and managed to draw one game and lose three in very hot conditions. We batted first against Hooe with skipper Mel Mackay(59) and Jacqui Kuhler(15) putting on 32 before Jacqui was out and the very next ball Lou Taylor was bowled. Lucy Kuhler(7) joined Mel to share a 61 run partnership while Charlie Apps(1n.o.) saw our 5 overs out to finish on 94-4. In reply Alison(38n.o.) and Judy(50n.o.) made light work of our bowling although both could have been out in the first over if we could only catch a ball, however, Hooe needed 4 runs of the last ball which they managed due to some poor fielding to tie the match. Next was Brightling and we lost Mel(5) with just 6 runs on the board but Jacqui(31n.o.) and Lou(37n.o.) took us to 89-1 and in reply Brightling lost Sarah(4) with 18 on the board but a stand of 79 between Jo(63n.o.) and Sarah H(23n.o.) saw Brightling home by 8 runs. We played the hosts next and they lost Janet(2) to a run out on the second ball but Jackie(46n.o.) and Sophie(57n.o.) saw them reach 110 while in reply we struggled to score against some tight bowling and good fielding. Mel(20) and Charlie(4) shared an opening partnership of 26 before Charlie was bowled and then we lost quick wickets with Jacqui(9), Lou(3) and Mel going with just 23 runs added as Lucy(12n.o.) and Kiera Blanch(0n.o.) took us to 61-4 to lose by 49 runs. Our last match was against Icklesham with Charlie(0) being bowled on the second ball but Kiera(13n.o.) and Lucy(37n.o.) took out total to 52-1 while in reply Raisa(52n.o.) and Mildred(15 retired) made light work of scoring and Molly(15n.o.) took Icklesham onto 91-0. Tuesday(12th) the Mixed team are away to Brightling and on Thursday(14th) they are at home to Icklesham with both matches starting at 7p.m.