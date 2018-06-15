Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding the First Ever 10k Midsummer Run this evening Friday June 15th. This starts at 6.30pm, online registration is now closed but it is not too late if you want to run as you can enter this evening, but make sure you get there early enough to do so. Numbers will be given out before the race to all that have entered. There will be a children’s race before the main races and will cost £3 per child. As I type we have over 100 entrants for the whole event so it looks like it could be a popular one. If it goes well this maybe become an annual event. Please if you are driving around the village this evening be cautious that there will be runners on some of the roads. If you are not running but fancy coming out to support those that do then the more the merrier. For further information please go to the Bonfire Facebook page or go to www.nice-work.org.uk/races/the-robertsbridge-midsummer-10k

Good luck to everyone taking part.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will start services this week Sunday 17th June with 1622 Communion in the Mission Room at 9am. At 11am there will be Mattins at St Mary’s, with the children’s Sunday Club taking place in the front vestry during the service. Later in the day at 4pm there will be an All Age Worship service at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green.

Progressive Whist: is taking place at Robertsbridge Hall on Thursday 21st June starting at 7pm. Players of all abilities are very welcome.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding its monthly meeting on Thursday 21st June at Robertsbridge Club starting at 8pm.

The Society is also holding its second Boot sale of the Summer on Sunday 24th June at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground. Pitches cost £10 if booked in advance by contacting Jo on 07971321466 or if you just turn up on the day it will be £15. The sale starts at 12 noon.

A reminder: that Sunday is also Fathers Day, we all make a big fuss when it’s Mothers Day, but don’t forget your Dads. There are many places in the village that you can take your Dad or buy him a gift. Something for the gardens, Culverwells and two florists, The George, Salehurst Halt and the Ostrich all cater but make sure you ring to book. It may be too late but Busters and Browns Farm Shop sell items to make a lovely picnic or BBQ. Or just pop out for a pint or bottle of something special. Whatever you do enjoy it, and if you are not lucky to have a Dad anymore just raise a glass in memory.

FISHING: The new season starts at midnight tonight and your Rother Fisheries tickets are now available from Alan Apps(01580-880877 or 07970-897480) at a cost of £3.75 for the year. Don’t forget you must have a valid Environment Agency Rod Licence as well which are available from he post office or online. If you get caught and don’t have either or one of these licenses you can be fined up to £1,000.

STOOLBALL: The Ladies hosted Icklesham last Tuesday with the visitors batting first our fielding was brilliant running out both their openers in the first over with just 10 on the board but a third wicket partnership of 152 between Tamsin(112n.o.) and Mildred(25n.o.) saw Icklesham reach 162-2 off their allotted 11 overs. We lost Jacqui Kuhler(0) with the third ball of the innings and then with just 7 runs on the board skipper Mel Mackay(5) was bowled. Penny Clark(12) was run out with 36 on the board but an 87 run partnership between Sarah Clark(63) and Charlie Apps(35n.o.) gave us hope and when Sarah was run out Lou Taylor(9) joined Charlie to but we fell 9 runs short of victory. The Mixed team travelled to Civil Service last Thursday and were beaten by just 4 runs in an enthralling match. The hosts batted first with an opening partnership of 45 between Ian(22) and Sarah(39) before Ian was caught by skipper JJ Boast of the bowling of Ian Kitson(1-9). Ben(51) joined Sarah to put on 62 for the second wicket when Sarah was caught by Ian off the bowling of Callum Apps(2-18) and the same combination disposed of Donna(2) with the score on 110. Ben was caught by Jack Dean off the bowling of Lou Taylor(1-10) while Zoe(6) was caught and bowled by Graham Clark(1-7) but Dave(10n.o.) and Julie(1n.o.) took the hosts 11 over total to 137-5. Our reply was slow with Jacqui(1) and Jordan Ripley-Fuller(3) losing their wickets in the first over and when Jack(8) was caught with just 25 on the board we were on the back foot but a 37 run partnership between JJ(50) and Lou steadied the innings before Lou was caught. Sarah Clark(5) joined JJ to put on 26 before JJ was caught and just two runs later Sarah was caught. Mel Mackay(1) was bowled with the score on 94 but Ian(28) and Lisa Fifield(6) pushed the score to 117 before Lisa was caught which saw Callum(5n.o.) join Ian but they fell 5 runs short of victory. The Mixed team are at home to Catsfield on Tuesday(19th) and away to Scorpions on Thursday(21st) with both matches starting at 7p.m.