Darvell: is holding its Open afternoon for families with young children on Saturday 23rd June between 2pm – 5pm. There will be face painting, a petting zoo, horse and cart rides, arts and crafts and refreshments on offer. If you would like to go please contact rsvpdarvell@bruderhof.com just to let them know.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be starting off this Sunday 24th June with the early service of Holy Communion at Hurst Green Holy Trinity at 9am. At 11am there will be Holy Communion at Salehurst, and at 6.30pm there will be an informal service of Prayer and Praise at St Mary’s.

There has been positive feedback: from the Open Gardens that was held a couple of weeks ago. Everyone that has said anything about it says that they really enjoyed the event and all agreed it was a very relaxing way to spend a few hours in the village. A great total of over £1500.00 was raised, and thanks go to all those that opened their gardens, those who went to visit and especially to Elspeth Howell for organising it all.

Robertsbridge Aviation Society: will be holding its Museum Open Day on Sunday 24th June between 11am – 5pm. This will include a sale of Books on all subjects, hardbacks, soft backs, aviation magazines, videos, DVD’s and bric-a-brac. All stalls will be under cover just in case. There will be refreshments available through out the day. This is being held at Bush Barn TN32 5PA. With free admission and free parking. If you need to find out more please contact 01304239711.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding its second Boot Sale of the summer on Sunday 24th June at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground starting at 12 noon. If you would like to book a pitch please contact Jo on 07971321466.

Big successes for the Bonfire Society last week with the first 10k run in Robertsbridge. Way over 100 runners, and over 50 children doing the children’s race, a beautiful evening, food and drink available at the field for the supporters, and hopefully quite a good sum of money which I cannot tell you until next week as its not been counted up yet. This will probably be an annual event as it was very well attended. A difficult course but it didn’t deter many visitors and locals alike. Well done to Same Moon from the society as she was her idea, and thanks to all the marshals, runners, supporters and anyone else involved that I haven’t mentioned.

STOOLBALL: The Mixed team played at Brightling last Tuesday in a thrilling match where the main stay of the run chase was Ian Kitson and Jacqui Kuhler. The hosts batted first and lost their opener Glenis(2) on the 6th ball of Jack Dean’s(1-18) over when she was caught by Graham Clark and just 23 runs later Mark(28) was bowled by Penny Clark(1-17). Lilly(14) and Rikki(25) steadied the innings before Lilly was caught and bowled by Graham with 69 on the board and 13 runs later Graham completed his hat-trick of catches when he dismissed Rikki off the bowling of Sarah Clark(1-15)as the hosts were on 82-4. Sarah(27) and Chiffer(35n.o.) took Brightling to 151-4 off their allotted 11 overs. Ian(78) and Penny(11) put on 36 before Penny was bowled but Jacqui(30n.o.) put on 94 with Ian before Ian was run out on 130 which left Jacqui and Jack(5n.o.) to get the 22 runs for victory but some tight bowling saw them reach 142 to lose by 9 runs. For the third match in a row the Mixed team lost by a few runs. Icklesham were the visitors to The Clappers last Thursday as we batted first with Ian Kitson(22) and Jacqui Kuhler(35) sharing an opening partnership of 39 before Ian was caught while skipper JJ Boast(40) joined Jacqui to put on 55 before JJ was caught. We then lost 4 wickets for 19 runs as Jordan Ripley-Fuller(2), Jacqui, Jack Dean(5) and Graham Clark(0) went but Lou Taylor(10n.o.) and Jack Ripley(15n.o.) took our final total to 138-6 off the allotted 12 overs. Our bowling was a bit wayward giving away 20 extra’s but we did give the visitors early scares with both openers Hannah(7) run out and George(25) was caught by Lisa Fifield off the bowling of Sarah Clark(1-10) with the score on 38 and just 18 runs later Heidi(11) was caught by Sarah off the bowling of Jacqui(1-7). Richard(13) was bowled by Ian(1-11) with the score on 69 but a 33 run partnership from Rachel(18) and Dale(39) got them to 102 before Rachel was bowled by Lou(1-13) and 16 runs later Dale was caught by Jordan from the bowling of Lisa(2-2-15). Mildred(3) was run out and Lisa had Donna(3) caught by Jack Dean as Icklesham moved onto 140 before Jake(3n.o.) and Toby(0n.o.) finished their innings on 142. This Sunday is Staplecross’ Mixed tournament starting at 10a.m. while on Tuesday(26th) we go back to Staplecross and on Thursday(28th) we host Hooe with both matches starting at 7p.m.