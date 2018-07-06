WWI anniversary: As I am sure most of you will be aware that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1, and it is 90 years since the first Great Pilgrimage to The Menin Gate to remember those who fell. This will happen again this year, called ‘GP90’, from the 5th to the 9th of August where the Village Branch of the Royal British Legion will lay a wreath on behalf of our Village.

Tony Wilson will be carrying the Branch Standard and Jerry Hodgson will act as Wreath Bearer. We need to raise £1,000 in order to send them across to Belgium and after a very successful Quiz Night earlier in the year and other donations we are well on our way to reaching the target. Tony and Jerry will be doing a sponsored bicycle ride around the local War Memorials on Sunday July 22nd. If you would like to sponsor them or make a donation there is a Poppy Box at the Floral Boutique. Further information is available from any Branch Member and extra money raised will go to the current Village Poppy Appeal.

RoCoCo & Friends: will be holding their Annual Summer Concert tonight Friday 6th July at 7.30pm. This year it is being held in the Salehurst Primary School Hall as it is now a very popular event. Entry is free but any donations will be gratefully received which will be going to Salehurst School Association and the school linked project Starfish Malawi. RoCoCo is the community choir for the village and there is a new selection of songs for you all to enjoy.

Robertsbridge Monthly Market: is tomorrow Saturday 7th July at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 12noon. There will be a butcher, fishmonger, fresh vegetables, plant stalls, cakes, pies, cheeses and also many craft and handy craft stalls. Pop along to buy you groceries and to have coffee with friends that will be supplied by the WI. Café.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be holding Afternoon Tea between 3pm – 5pm at 56 Mill Rise this afternoon Saturday 7th July kindly hosted by Pauline. This will take place in front of her house and will give you the chance to meet Rev. Annette and find out more about what’s going on in our parish. Tell your friends and neighbours, as all are welcome.

Sunday worship this week Sunday 8th July starts with breakfast church at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. If you require a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

At 9am also there will be Communion in the Mission Room in Fair Lane. At 11am there will be the service in St Mary’s that will be in support of Family Support Work in the Chichester Diocese. Bring a Teddy or other favourite toy and join in the family friendly service. Don’t forget the Parish Picnic after the service. Bring a blanket, some food and drink and of course Teddy is invited. All are welcome to go along and enjoy time together. Don’t forget the hats and sun cream as it looks like this heat wave could be continuing.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United F.C. start training at the Recreation Ground on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6.30p.m. New players welcome. The AGM is on Monday 16th July at 7.30p.m. and is open to anyone with an interest in the Club.

STOOLBALL: The Mixed team travelled the few miles to Staplecross last Tuesday with a very young side and were put into bat by the hosts. We lost opener Richard Apps(2) on the 4th ball but a 43 run partnership between Penny Clark(36) and Ian Kitson(19) steadied the innings until Ian was caught while Jack Dean shared a 39 run partnership with Penny before he was caught with the score on 84. 4 runs later James Baldock-Apps(0) was bowled and as we passed the hundred mark Callum Apps(4) was bowled while Penny was caught on 105. Jacqui Kuhler(15n.o.), Lou Taylor(2) and Mel Mackay(11n.o.) saw us complete our 11 overs on 134-7. Once again dropped catches proved to be our downfall as Allan(98 retired) destroyed our bowling although we started well with Audrey(6) being run out with the score on 17 but Jane(23 retired) joined Allan to pass our score in the 10th over which left young Jess(2n.o.) and Charlie(1n.o.) to see their innings finish on 144-1. Our Mixed match last Thursday was called off because of England’s world cup football match. The Ladies played at Icklesham’ Tournament last Sunday and played Brightling first with Penny Clark(41n.o.) and Abbi Green(14) sharing an opening partnership of 45 before Abbi was bowled and then Jacqui Kuhler(25) shared a 51 run partnership with Penny before Jacqui was run out with one ball left. Lucy Kuhler(2n.o.) ended our 6 overs on 98-2. Brightling were never up with the run rate at the start as we fielded well running out three of their top order with just 46 on the board but Jo(38n.o.) and Sarah(17n.o.) put on 50 as they ended on 96-3 giving us a 2 run victory. Next was the hosts and we lost Lucy(1) in the first over and with just 29 on the board Lou Taylor(5) was also run out but Jacqui(47n.o.) and Kiera Blanch(8n.o.) put on 46 as we ended on 73-2 and in reply Icklesham openers Rachel(65n.o.) and Donna(23n.o.) made light work of reaching 94-0. Our final match was against Pett who we needed to beat to get second place but we never got going against some tight bowling losing Lou(15) and Kiera(9) to run out’s with just 30 on the board and when Di Kitson(4) was bowled it was left to Alisha Mills(9n.o.) and Penny(9n.o.) to end our innings on 58-3. We started well taking opener Sophie(3) with just 13 runs on the board when she was caught behind the wicket by Di off the bowling of Lucy(1-14) but a second wicket partnership of 60 between Nicky(52n.o.) and Becky(16) saw them pass our score before Becky was caught and bowled by Abbi(1-3) and Lynn(1n.o.) finished their innings on 75-2 and secured their top place and the winners. Sunday(8th) see’s the Mixed team travel to The Polegrove, Bexhill for Civil Service’s Tournament at 10.30a.m. while on Tuesday(10th) the Mixed are at home to Scorpions and on Thursday(12th) the Ladies are away to Catsfield with both matches starting at 7p.m.