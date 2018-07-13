St Mary’s Salehurst: will start services this week at 9am in the Mission Room with Communion. At 11am at Salehurst it will be Matins. The children’s Sunday Club will be meeting at the vestry at the front of the church during this service. Meet up just before the service starts and return to parents just before the end of the service. This club is open to all children of Primary School age.

Later on at 4pm in Holy Trinity in Hurst Green there will be an All Age Service. If you require a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

Progressive Whist: is taking place at Robertsbridge Hall on Thursday 19th July starting at 7pm. every one is welcome.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding the monthly meeting on Thursday 19th July at Robertsbridge Club starting at 8pm. If you would like to join up and become a member or pay you annual subs please pop along and see the friendly bunch that will warmly welcome you.

The next Boot Sale run by the society is on Sunday 22nd July at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground starting at 12 noon. If you would like to book a pitch please contact Jo on 07971321466. Or you can just turn up on the day.

CHARITY CUP: The A.G.M. of the Robertsbridge Charity Cup will be held at Robertsbridge Club on Monday 16th July at 7.15p.m.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United F.C. hold their A.G.M. on Monday(16th) at Robertsbridge Club after training at 8p.m. This is open to anyone who would like to support the Football Club or contribute in any way to help run the club.

STOOLBALL: The Mixed team played at Civil Services tournament last Sunday and won one of their three matches. Pett was first but we lost Ian Kitson (3) in the first over and two balls later Richard Apps(1) was caught with the score on 14-2 so we needed skipper JJ Boast to hold the innings together but he was controversially run out without scoring. Lou Taylor(17n.o.) and Jordan Ripley-Fuller(5) put on 14 before Jordan was bowled and then Jacqui Kuhler(6) and Lucy Kuhler(2n.o.) ended our 4 overs on 53-5. We needed to bowl and field well to have any chance of winning but we failed to get either opener out until the last over when Sharron(18) was run out and with the scores level Dan(21) was bowled by Ian with just one ball to go Nathan tapped the ball down to hit the winning run. Our second match was against Scorpions and again we struggled to post a decent score with Jacqui(3), Lucy(3) and Charlie Apps(3) all being run out but Richard(38n.o.) and Lou(0n.o.) got us to 52-3. We started well taking the first wicket with only 3 runs on the board when Eric(1) was caught by Ian off the bowling of Jacqui(1-12) and in the next over JJ(2-8) caught and bowled Ellie(5) and then Ian caught Alek(6) to leave them on 15-3 but Aaron(8) and Sally(26n.o.) took them to 42 when Charlie bowled Aaron however Mark(2n.o.) saw Scorpions win by 8 runs. Our final match was against Icklesham with JJ(58n.o.) holding the innings together with Lucy(4) and then Charlie(3) both being run out while Lou(0n.o.) ending our innings on 76-2. Toby(50n.o.) held Icklesham’ innings together as Rachel(2) was bowled by JJ and then Tracey(9n.o.) just could not get to our total as we fielded well to win by 1 run. This Sunday is Brightling’ Ladies Tournament at Netherfield 10a.m. while on Tuesday(17th) the Ladies travel to Pett and on Thursday(19th) the Mixed are at home to Civil Service with both matches starting at 7p.m.