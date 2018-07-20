St Mary’s Salehurst: start with a 9am Holy Communion at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green.

Then at St Mary’s at 11am there will also be Holy Communion. Also at St Mary’s at 6.30pm there will be a Prayer and Praise service. All are welcome to attend.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: will be holding its third Boot Sale of the summer on Sunday 22nd July starting at 12 noon. If you would like to book a pitch please contact Jo on 07971321466.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: will be holding its next evening of Jazz on Thursday 9th August at Robertsbridge Hall. This month they present a Jazz Piano Feast with two of the finest jazz pianists around. Ted Beament and John Horler. Dave Green will be on Bass and Pete Beament on drums. Tickets are available from Judges for £8 or on the door on the night at £10.00

The children have now broken up from school, which means we are well through the year. If you have any events you would like put in this column please contact myself on bonfiresue@hotmail.co.uk or Sandie at the Floral Boutique.

STOOLBALL: Our Mixed team hosted Scorpions last Tuesday with the visitors batting first an opening partnership of 61 was broken when Jordan Ripley-Fuller held onto a catch off the bowling of Lucy Kuhler(1-17) to dismiss Eric(52) and in the 5th over Jacqui Kuhler(1-9) clean bowled Andrew(4). Jenny(21) and Aaron(28) put on 36 when debutant Glenn Peters(2-9) had Jenny caught by Jordan and 6 balls later Aaron was clean bowled with the score on 115. 4 runs later young Aiden(3) was caught by Lou Taylor off the bowling of Kiera Blanch(1-5) which left Jackie(18n.o.) and Sandra(9n.o.) to finish their 11 overs on 143-5. Opener Ian Kitson(8) was caught with the score on 16 but a second wicket partnership of 104 between Lou(31) and Glenn(89 retired) took us to 120 and then Sarah Clark(31) joined Glenn to take us past their total when Glenn retired to let in Jordan(8), Jack Dean(10n.o.), Kiera(1), Lucy(0) and Mel Mackay(5n.o.) ended our innings on 195-5. The Ladies team travelled to Catsfield last Thursday with only 10 players five of which were 18 or under. The hosts batted first with Jessamy(57 retired) and Lex(19) sharing an opening partnership of 48 before Lex was caught by Lou Taylor off the bowling of Charlie Apps(2-1-35) which bought skipper Katie(29 retired) to join Jessamy and they both retired after the 7th over with the score on 127. Shirley(19n.o.) and Sarah(5) put on 13 before Sarah was run out but Marnie(6n.o.) took their final 10 over score to 158-2. We lost opener Lou(2) in the second over but skipper Mel Mackay(18) joined Jacqui Kuhler(72n.o.) to put on 37 before Mel was caught. Kiera Blanch(7) was caught on 78 but Abigail Green(17n.o.) shared an unbroken 60 run partnership with Jacqui but it was not enough as we ended on 138-3 to lose by 20 runs. The Ladies played at Brightling’s Tournament last Sunday and lost by 35 runs to the hosts in the first match with Sarah(48n.o.) and Jo(35) amassing 86 in 4 overs while in reply Lou Taylor(0) was run our first ball and on the last ball of the over Mel Mackay(6) was bowled leaving us on 14-2 but Jacqui Kuhler(33n.o.) and Lucy Kuhler(9n.o.) held firm to end our innings on 51-2. Catsfield batted first with Katie(58n.o.) and Jessamy(18) putting on 56 before Jessamy was run out but Rachel(10n.o.) took their total to 100-1. Our young side were never going to reach that target and losing Jacqui(6) in the first over did not help but Mel(35n.o.) and Lou(13n.o.) did get us to 59. Our next match against Icklesham which would probably decide who got the wooden spoon and batting first Jacqui(27n.o.) and Mel(41n.o.) posted a target of 78 and in reply we needed to bowl and field well but Tracey(29n.o.) and Hannah(33n.o.) started well scoring 20 of the first over and after the second over they were on 43 but some good fielding saw them struggle and we eventually won by just 2 runs. The final match was against the winners Pett who posted 87 with Nikki(49n.o.) and Sophie(31n.o.) unbeaten while in reply we never got going against some tight bowling with Lou(0) being run out on the first ball and Mel(4) being bowled on the last ball of the first over. Kiera Blanch(0) was caught and Lucy(5) was run out in the 2nd over but a 15 run partnership between Jacqui(18) and Charlie Apps(11n.o.) steadied the innings for a while before Jacqui was out and Di Kitson(2n.o.) joined Charlie to end our innings on 44-5. Tuesday(31st) the Mixed team are away to Icklesham while on Thursday(2nd August) they are away to Catsfield with both matches starting at 6.45p.m.