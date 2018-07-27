Robertsbridge

STOOLBALL: The Ladies travelled to Pett last Tuesday and were beaten by a strong side with the hosts batting first they lost opener Sarah(2) after the first over through injury but 36 run partnership between Jackie(56n.o.) and Clare(16) was broken when Clare was run out. Sharron(26) joined Jackie to put on 58 before Sharron was caught by Jacqui Kuhler off the bowling of Lou Taylor(1-26) which brought in Sophie(53n.o.) to take their score to 182-2 from the 11 overs.

This would be a hard target for us to reach with our young side with Lou(4) being caught off the third ball but Penny Clark(23) and Abigail Green(36) shared a 41 run partnership before Penny was run out. Jacqui(21) was run out with the score on 85 but skipper Mel Mackay(19) shared a 26 run partnership before she was bowled and then Charlie Apps(3), Lucy Kuhler(1), Clare Baker(0) went cheaply which left Kiera Blanch(1n.o.) and Ollie(1n.o.) to end our innings on 135-9. Last Thursday the Mixed team hosted Civil Service and ended a close match losing by 10 runs. The visitors batted first with Dave D(13) and Zoe(26) opening with a 17 run partnership before Dave was caught by Jack Dean off the bowling of Lucy Kuhler(1-13) and then Ian(76) joined Zoe and put on 109 before Ian was caught by Lucy off the bowling of Lou Taylor(1-10). Zoe was run out in the last over which left Neil B(14n.o.) and Ann(4) who was run out the last ball as they ended their 11 overs on 149-4. We needed a strong opening partnership but Ian Kitson(5) was caught with just 9 runs on the board and when skipper JJ Boast came in we had high hopes of a high score but he was bowled for 7 and we were on 25-2. Opener Jacqui Kuhler(29) scored steadily and Jordan Ripley-Fuller(10) put on 30 before he was caught and then Graham Clark(26) joined Jacqui but she was bowled with 64 on the board while Lucy(8) and Graham put on 33 before she was run out. Sarah Clark(21n.o.) joined Graham and were scoring freely until the 10th over when Graham was bowled and three balls later Jack(4) was bowled and we were on 123 needing just 27 off the last 12 balls when young Callum Apps(9n.o.) joined Sarah but some tight bowling saw us finish on 139-7 and 10 runs short. Tuesday(31st) see’s the Mixed team travel to Icklesham and then to Catsfield on Thursday(2nd August) with both matches starting at 6.45p.m.