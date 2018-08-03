ROBERTSBRIDGE JAZZ CLUB: Thursday, August 9 is ‘ Jazz Piano Night ‘ John Horler (Piano) Ted Beament (Piano) Dave Green (Bass) and Pete Beament (Drums) 8pm- 10.30pm. Robertsbridge Village Hall, Station Road, Robertsbridge - Tickets in advance fro Judges bakery £8 or on the door £10. Doors open 7.30 pm. Bar, food and comfortable seating. More info call Mike - 07904 838420 www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com

Coming soon: Robertsbridge Bonfire Societies - ‘ FLOWER AND PET SHOW ‘ - Sunday 2nd Sept at Robertsbridge Village Hall 12pm-4pm . BBQ - BAR - AFTERNOON - TEAS - ARTS & CRAFTS - GAMES. Family friendly fun !. Entry programmes will be available for The Floral Boutique Ltd, Judges Bakery and on Facebook. Also there is a special programme for children. If you would like a stall at the event call Graham Lee on 01580 880200.

STOOLBALL : The Mixed team hosted Crowhurst last Tuesday in an exciting and very friendly match. The visitors batted first and should have lost opener John(112) in the first over but Richard Apps failed to hold onto a catch which saw Tracey(7) and John put on 37 before Tracey was run out. Natalie(7) was caught and bowled by Jacqui Kuhler(1-22) and soon after LIzzie(3) was run out with the score on 100 but Archie(14) joined John to put on 46 before John was caught by skipper JJ Boast off the bowling of Lou Taylor(1-17). Archie was run out which left Gwylym(11n.o.) and Erin(1n.o.) to take their total to 164-5 of the 11 overs. JJ(43) and Jacqui(7) shared an opening partnership of 50 before JJ was caught and in the next over Jacqui was bowled. Glenn Peters(31) and Abigail Green(33n.o.) shared a 26 run partnership before Glen was caught which saw Ian Kitson(33) join Abigail to put on 62 and take us to within 11 runs of victory when Ian was caught which brought in Richard(11n.o.) to see us to victory by 8 runs. Crowhurst’ Mixed Tournament last Sunday was cancelled due to the heavy rain. This Sunday(5th) the Mixed travel to Icklesham for their tournament and on Tuesday(7th) we are at home to Hooe while on Thursday(9th) the Ladies are at home to Brightling with both matches starting at 6.45pm.