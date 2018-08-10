Robertsbridge

STOOLBALL: Despite having a strong side at Icklesham last Tuesday the Mixed side lost by 38 runs with the hosts batting first we ran out Goerge(3) on the 6th ball of the first over but Heidi(35) and Matt(37) steadied the innings to put on 42 before Matt was caught by skipper JJ Boast off the bowling of Dave Kuhler(1-16).

Toby(39) joined Heidi to put on 48 before Toby was run out and then young Rory(3) was caught by Glenn Peters off the bowling of Callum Apps(1-9) but the hosts skipper Tristan(52) stopped the rot and shared a 103 run partnership with Heidi before he was run out and in the last over Heidi was run out while Tracey(3n.o.) and Tamsin(4) took their 12 over total to 198-6 with Tamsin being run out on the last ball. We needed a steady start from openers JJ(21) and Jacqui Kuhler(19) but JJ was caught with the score on 48 and then wickets tumbled with Glenn(8), Jacqui, Lou(5), Dave(1) and Ian Kitson(16) going quickly as we were struggling on 87-5. Jordan Ripley-Fuller(43n.o.) and Penny Clark(17) steadied the innings and put on 38 before Penny was bowled and 3 balls later Mel Mackay(1) was also bowled which left Lucy Kuhler(5n.o.) and Jordan to end our 12 overs on 160-8. Thursday saw the Mixed side lose at Catsfield by 31 runs with the hosts batting first and we got off to an excellent start with JJ Boast(2-8) catching Teresa(0) and Jo(0) in his first over but Steve(68) and Rachel(30) put on 96 before both retired to let in Harry(25) and Jess G(9). Jess G was caught by Lou Taylor(1-9) off her own bowling and in the last over Harry was run out and Shelly(2) was caught by Lisa Fifield off the bowling of Richard Apps(1-21) as Adam(13n.o.) and Katie(0n.o.) ended their 11 overs on 161-5.

For the second time this week we relied on JJ(24) to score big but he lost his wicket in the third over as did Mel Mackay(13) who was run out with the score on 43-2. Abigail Green(3) was caught in the next over and then Lou Taylor(1) was caught and we were on 54-4. Ian Kitson(17) offered a bit of resistance before he was caught but Lisa(19 retired) and Jordan Ripley-Fuller(13) put on 29 before Lisa retired. Jordan and Kiera Blanch(0) were both caught in the 10th over while Richard(20) and Jack Dean(5n.o.) pushed the score onto 130 before Richard was caught on the last ball. The Mixed played at Icklesham’ Tournament last Sunday and it did not start well with a crushing 41 run defeat in our first group match against Pett. Their openers Owen(12) and Jane(56n.o.) put on 37 before Owen was caught by Richard Apps off the bowling of Charlie Apps(1-21) but Nathan(5n.o.) saw Pett end their 4 overs on 78-1 and in reply Keith Apps(12) and Penny Clark(3) put on 12 before Penny was caught and then the wickets tumbled with Mel Mackay(0), Lou Taylor(1), Charlie(1) adding just 8 runs while Richard(11n.o.) steadied the innings before Keith and JJ Boast(0) went with 24 on the board while Ian Kitson(2n.o.) took us to 37-7.

Our next match was a close encounter with Staplecross who batted first with Alan(30) and Audrey(4) sharing an opening partnership of 31 before Audrey was caught by Ian off the bowling of JJ(1-9). Alan was run out with 40 on the board but Rachael(11n.o.) and Adrian(8n.o.) got them to 59-2. Mel(6) was caught in the first over but Richard(23) and Lou(19) shared a second wicket partnership of 39 before Richard was run out and two balls later Lou was run out. Charlie(1) was run out with the score on 51 which left JJ(11n.o.) and Penny(0n.o.) to take us past the winning post by 2 runs. Our final match was against Brightling where we performed well with Sarah(3) being run out in the first over while tight bowling and good fielding kept them to 20 off 3 overs.

On the last over Dave(5) was bowled by Ian(2-9) and then Kate(10) was caught and bowled by Ian with Mark(6n.o.) and Glenis(1n.o.) ending their innings on 29-3. We made light work of getting the runs with JJ(25) and Lou(8) putting on 33 before JJ was caught and in the next over Lou was caught. Charlie(1) was bowled in the last over which left Ian(10n.o.) and Penny(4n.o.) to give us a 25 run win.

A busy week with the Mixed team playing on Sunday(12th) at Brightling’ Mixed Tournament at Netherfield starting at 10a.m. while on Tuesday(14th) the Mixed are at home to Brightling at 6.45p.m. Wednesday(15th) we start our Cooper Cup campaign against Grays at 6p.m.and then on Thursday(16th) the Mixed are away to Pett at 6.45p.m..