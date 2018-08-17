St Mary’s Church Salehurst: starts off on Sunday 19th August with Communion at the Mission Room in Fair Lane at 9am. At Salehurst at 11am there will be Mattins. During this service there will be children’s Sunday club. This is for Primary School aged children and is held in the vestry at the front of the church just before service starting at 11am. The children will re-join their family just before the end of service.

If you prefer a later service there will be All Age Worship at Holy Trinity Hurst Green at 4pm.

Community Speed Watch: is going to happen in Robertsbridge. There are so many reports of speeding in the village this is a way the community can try and stop it. If you would like to be part of the Robertsbridge Community Speedwatch Group then please contact Freddie Pooke to register your interest. Ring him on 07906947332 of email fpooke@btinternet.com

There is a training course taking place on Tuesday 21st August at Robertsbridge Youth Centre. If you would like to be part of it contact Freddie as soon as possible.

Robertsbridge Club: are hosting an Evening of Music with Soul; Express who play Soul and R&B covers, on Bank Holiday weekend Sunday 26th August starting at 8pm. This is free to members and just £3 to guests.

Robertsbridge Arts and Crafts Fair: is taking place again this year on Saturday 25th August and Sunday 26th August. This is being held at the Church Room in Fair Lane from 10am until 5pm each day. Admission is free and any profits to the church and St Michaels Hospice.

There will be a temporary road closure: at Robertsbridge Level Crossing at 23.55hrs on Saturday 8th September to 4am on 10th September. The works are anticipated to take 3 days and is to allow Network Rail to carry out track maintenance works.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: call out to members “Subs are due now ”. Cut off point is 31st August if not paid by then the subs will triple. This was agreed at the AGM and is the first year of implementation so look out if you have not paid, do it now.

This Sunday 19th August: is the last Boot Sale of this year. If you would like to book please contact Jo on 07971321466 and it will cost you £10.

This starts at noon and is at Robertsbridge Recreation Ground.

The Family Flower and Pet Show: are taking place this year on Sunday 2nd September. This is being held at Robertsbridge Hall. Schedules? Entry forms are available from the Floral Boutique or you can contact John Goldsmith on 880412 or Graham Lee on 880200, these are the 2 show secretaries. The secretary for the Pet Show is Jaqui Stone on 07711276900. Staging at the Hall on the day is from 9.30am with late entries being accepted until 11.30am as judging will be at 12 noon. The rest of the event opens to the public at 1pm. Please support if you have any flowers or veg left after our dry spell. If not there are lots of baking, preserves, crafts and photo classes. Not forgetting the home brew. If you don’t have anything to enter just go along have a look and a nice cuppa and a slice of cake at the Tea stall.

STOOLBALL: Both our Ladies midweek matches were called off last week but the Mixed team played at Brightling’s Tournament last Sunday and ended runners-up. Our first match was against Allsorts in a 4 over dash where they started well with Ryan(39) and Charlie Apps(7) putting on 23 before Charlie was run out and 6 runs later Jane(1) was bowled by JJ Boast(1-10). Marie(5) shared a third wicket partnership of 32 with Ryan before Ryan was run out while Ryan C(1n.o.) and Marie ended their innings on 64-4 with Marie being bowled by Glenn Peters on the last ball. Our reply was ruthless with JJ(76n.o.) and Jacqui Kuhler(1) putting on 37 before Jacqui was bowled but Penny Clark(13n.o.) shared a second wicket partnership with JJ of 74 as we ended on 111-1 and a 57 run win. Next were the hosts Brightling with Mark(6) being caught by Glenn off the bowling of Penny(1-24) on the second ball and the very next ball Sarah(1) was run out but Ricki(58) and Jo(11n.o.) steadied their innings until Ricki was caught by JJ off the bowling of Glenn(1-17). Chiffer(3n.o.) and Jo took their score to 87-3. We needed a good start but we lost Jacqui(1) and Penny(1) to run out’s with just 33 on the board but JJ(74n.o.) and Lou Taylor(2) put on 31 before Lou was caught and then Lucy Kuhler(1) was bowled and we were on 71-4 before Glenn(7n.o.) joined JJ to give us a 7 run victory. Our next match was against favourites Catsfield who batted first with Steve(46) and Katie(23n.o.) putting on 54 before Steve was run out but Jamie(15) put on 21 with Katie before he was caught by Jordan Ripley-Fuller off the bowling of Jacqui(1-23). Ben(9n.o.) joined Katie to take their total to 104-2. The pressure was on for our batsmen to chase this high score but we collapsed against some good bowling and fielding losing JJ(0), Glenn(0) all to catches without a run on the board but Richard Apps(19) and Jacqui(3) pushed the score to 22 before Richard was caught. Jacqui was caught 3 runs later while Jordan(16) batted well with Penny(8) but both were caught in the last over with Lucy(1n.o.) and Lou(1n.o.) taking us to 50-6. We needed to win our last match against Crowhurst to stand a chance of a top two finish but an opening partnership of 49 between Matt(34) and Tamsin(20) did not go well until Matt was caught by Jordan off the bowling of JJ(1-17) and when Tristan(11n.o.) came in they pushed the score to 71 before Tamsin was run out which bought in Karen(3n.o.) to end their innings on 77-2. Once again JJ(106) took us to victory with an excellent innings with support from Jacqui(10n.o.) and Jordan(2.n.o.), who came in when JJ retired, which saw us achieve the highest total of the day of 131-0 and a second place finish behind Catsfield. The season is coming to an end but just a reminder of a busy September when on Sunday 2nd the Mixed are at Hooe Tournament(to be confirmed), Sunday 9th is our Ladies Tournament starting at 10.30a.m., Sunday 16th is our end of season match starting at 1p.m., Sunday 23rd is the Annual Charity match at Icklesham starting at 10.30a.m. and finally on Saturday 29th is our end of season Fund-raising disco at Robertsbridge Club from 8p.m till late with entry £3 and all profits going to the Judy Beard Day Unit at the Conquest Hospital.