St Mary’s Salehurst: will start this Sunday 26th August with early church at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. The service is Communion at 9am. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 07900332791. Later on at 11am there will be Holy Communion at Salehurst.

Robertsbridge Arts and Crafts Fair: is taking place at the Church Room in Fair Lane. This is an annual event and is open for both Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th August between 10am – 5pm. Admission is free with lots to see and buy. Any profits made will be shared between the Church and St Michaels Hospice.

Robertsbridge Club: will be presenting `Soul Xpress` on Sunday 26th August at 8pm. This band plays classic soul, Motown and R&B.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society and Robertsbridge Community Association: Family Flower and Pet Show is quickly approaching now with just a week until show time. Are you tending to those veg? Talking to those flowers and preening all small pets for the show. A class for every age and genre. The show is next Sunday 2nd September at Robertsbridge Hall. All entries have to be staged by 11.30am. There are classes for fruit, veg, flowers, Home produce including home brew, handicrafts, and photography. There are classes for the children and for the family pets. Schedules are available from Sandie at the Floral Boutique or by contacting Graham on 880200 or John on 880412. A lovely afternoon starting at 1pm for the outside events while judging is still taking place. If you don’t have any thing to enter why not just go along and support and have an afternoon cuppa and cake with friends.

Subs for Bonfire Members are due before 31st August or else they triple.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge have had a few friendlies during August with many changes in management and players for the coming season looking to the future of the club. The 1st team will be in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division while the 2nd team will be in Division 2. The new manager of the 1st team is Keith Stone with his assistants Ian Austin and Richard Hawthorne while the 2nd team manager is Nick Townsend with his assistant Roy Bishop. This will be a tough season for both teams with the 1st team being made up of older players and some youth while the 2nd team will be mainly young players with an the average age of around 18-20 years old so good luck to both teams and there is no doubt the players will give it there all. The season kicks-off with both teams away to St.Leonards Social with the 1st team K.O. 2p.m. and the 2nd team 4p.m. both at Tilekiln. We are holding the very popular ‘Race Night’ at Robertsbridge Club on Saturday 13th October 2018 from 7p.m. Entry is free so come along and have some fun with your local football club.

STOOLBALL: The Mixed played their last friendly match last Tuesday at home to Brightling in a beautiful evening at The Clappers. Th visitors batted first with ‘Chiffer’(78 retired) scoring over half their runs and with Sarah H(7) sharing an opening partnership of 24 before Sarah was run out. Glenis(16) added 52 with ‘Chiffer’ before she as caught and bowled by Glenn Peters(1-13) in the 7th over. When ‘Chiffer’ retired it was left to Jo(19n.o.) and Mark(22n.o.) to finish their 11 overs on 151-2. The ever improving Jordan Ripley- Fuller(32) opened with Jacqui Kuhler(33) to put on 50 before Jordan was caught which saw Ian Kitson(76) join Jacqui for a second wicket partnership of 80 to pass Brightling’ total as Jacqui retired and Ian was caught with 1 over left. Callum Apps(12n.o.) and Lucy Kuhler(2n.o.) took our final total to 177-2 and a 26 run win. The following day we played in the Cooper Cup Cricket match against Grays in a 12 over match we batted first and scored 84 which was quite good but Grays passed our total in the 10th over. We lost our second match in the Cooper Cup to the football club last Sunday and therefore will not be in the semi-finals but well done to everyone who played. Dates for your diary:- Monday 27th August is Crowhurst’ Mixed Tournament at 10.30a.m., Sunday 2nd September is Hooe’ Mixed Tournament at 10.30a.m., Sunday 9th September is Robertsbridge Ladies Tournament at 10.30a.m., Sunday 16th September is Robertrsbridge Stoolball Club Fun Day at the Cricket Ground at 1p.m., Sunday 23rd September is Stoolball Fund-raising match at Icklesham at 10a.m. and finally the season ends with a Disco at Robersbridge Club on Saturday 29th September from 8 till late. This is a fund-raising event with an entry fee of £3 and open to anyone with all profits going to the Judy Baird Ward at The Conquest Hospital so come along and support this very worthwhile cause. There will also be a raffle so any prizes would be most welcome.