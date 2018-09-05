Robertsbridge Monthly Market: is tomorrow Saturday 1st September at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am and 12 noon. There will be a butcher, a baker, and cheese man and cake maker, fresh vegetables, many craft and handi craft stalls. There will be the WI Café` open, so a coffee and chat with friends too. Great way to spend a Saturday morning.

St Mary’s Salehurst: start this week with Communion in Holy Trinity Hurst Green at 9am. If you need a lift please give Rev. Annette a ring on 07900332791.

At 11am there will be Family Communion at St Mary’s, during this service there will be a Thanks giving and blessing for baby Hunter Hayward. All are welcome to attend the service.

In a couple of week’s time on Saturday 15th September St Mary’s will be holding a Coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in Fayre Meadow. This is being hosted by Angela Tidmarsh and Sheila Brazier from 10.30am. More details to follow in due course.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: Family Flower and Pet Show is this Sunday 2nd September at Robertsbridge Hall. The rain will hopefully have helped boost your fruits and veg`s. Maybe your flowers too. Still time to make a cake, or print that photo, even knit something if you are good at knitting. The show opens at 1pm to the public to go and view. The last staging for the day is at 11.30am with Schedules being available from Sandie at the Floral Boutique or by contacting Graham Lee on 880200 or John Goldsmith on 880412, Jaqui Stone is in charge of the Pet Show and can be contacted on 07711276900. Please support this event as we are getting very close to Bonfire Celebrations now.

The last Fundraiser of the year for Bonfire is a Clay Shoot on Sunday 30th September at Catsfield on the Normanhurst Estate. This will cost £25.00 and for that you get 50 sporting clays, a burger and as much tea or coffee as you like. Registration is at 1pm with the shoot staring at 1.30pm.

If you are a member and haven’t paid your subs then this is the very last day to0 pay before the amount triples. No subs no events, simples.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: is on Thursday 13th September at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm. This month welcomes back Andy Wood, Richard Edwards and Mike Hext for another trombone feast. They are to be accompanied by John Donaldson on Piano, Simon Thorpe on Bass and Pete Beament on drums.

Tickets to hear this `Trombonanza` are £8 in advance from Judges Bakery or £10 on the door. Info. from 01580880274 or www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com

FOOTBALL: Our final friendly of the season saw The Bridge lose 5-0 at Burwash but despite losing most of the friendlies it did give the managers a chance to see the new players who have signed this season. Last Sunday, in what can only be described as miserable conditions, The Bridge played in the semi-final of the Cooper Cup Cricket and beat Dr. Fonda to reach the final against The George and as the rain persisted through the afternoon it was a credit to both teams to stay out in the middle of the cricket ground and make sure the game was finished. We batted first and reached 86-7 from our allotted 12 overs and in reply The George made a solid start but the middle order collapsed and it went down to the last over and indeed the last ball with The George needing two runs but could only manage one so the match was tied with both teams sharing the trophy. The Bridge start their season with a ‘double header’ at Tilekiln against St.Leonards Social with the 1st team kicking-off at 2p.m. and the 2nd team at 4p.m. Do you fancy an evening of fun then why not come to Robertsbridge Club on Saturday 13th October 2018 when we will be holding a ‘Race Night’ from 7p.m. This is a FREE EVENT and open to everybody to join us see mainly horses, but there could be other animals as well, race around the track. You don’t have to bet just come and have some fun.

STOOLBALL: This Sunday our Mixed team will play at Hooe Tournament at 10.30a.m. Dates for your diary:- Sunday 9th September is our Ladies Tournament at The Clappers at 10.30a.m.; Sunday 16th September is our end of season presentation at The Clappers from 1p.m.; Sunday 23rd September is the Charity Stoolball match at Icklesham from 10.30a.m.; Saturday 29th September is the end of season disco at Robertsbridge Club from 8p.m. Entry is £3 and all profits are going to the Judy Baird Ward at The Conquest hospital so please come along and support this very worthwhile cause.