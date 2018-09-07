St Mary’s Salehurst: start this Sunday 9th September with Prayer Book Communion at 9am in the Mission Room in Fair Lane. This will be followed at 11am at St Mary’s with Holy Communion. The children’s Sunday Club will meet during this service in the Vestry at the front of the church just before 11am. They will be reunited with their parents just before end of service. This club is for children who are primary school aged.

At Holy Trinity in Hurst Green they will be holding Breakfast Church at 9am, if you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 07900332791.

This gives plenty of choices to catch a service.

Saturday 29th September is the next Church Breakfast held at the Salehurst Halt, one to put in the diary if you are interested? The speaker this month will be talking about her volunteer work in Myanmar. More details nearer the time.

A reminder: for the Jazz Club meeting on Thursday 13th September at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm.Tickets are £8 in advance, available from Judges Bakery or £10 on the door. This month welcomes back Andy Wood, Richard Edwards and Mike Hext for a trombone feast, accompanied by John Donaldson, Simon Thorpe and Pete Beament. 01580 880274 or www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com for more information on the evening and the club.

Robertsbridge Aviation Society – is holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday 15th September at R.A.S. Head Quarters at Bush Barn Robertsbridge TN32 5PA. Parking and entry is free. There will be Clothes, toys, bric-a-brac, books and stalls inside and out. There will be refreshments available. This event is on between 2pm – 4pm and if you would like to contact them please ring 01304239711.

Fancy learning to speak Italian?: Classes for all abilities will be starting at Robertsbridge Youth Centre on Tuesday 18th September. Conversational Classes are between 11.15am – 12.45pm. Higher Improvers Classes are between 1.30pm – 3pm and Higher Intermediate Classes are at 9.30am – 11am. To book in for the course or just for information please contact 01580 880360 Ext. 221 or email lettings@robertsbridge.org.uk

FOOTBALL: Both teams played away at St.Leonards Social with the 1st team playing first they managed to earn a point after man of the match Charlie Burns scored in the 55th minute while the 2nd team lost 4-0. The Bridge went behind on the half hour mark when goalkeeper Aaron Ottley failed to hold on to a cross. The second period belonged to The Social and the pressure finally told when they scored three goals in the last 10 minutes of the game. Callum Beighton was man of the match. Tomorrow we have two home games against Battle Baptists with the 1st team kicking off at 2p.m. and the 2nd team at 4p.m.

STOOLBALL: The Mixed team played their last tournament at Hooe on Sunday and lost their first match by 18 runs against Icklesham with Jordan Ripley-Fuller(23) and Lou Taylor(22) putting on 55 before Jordan was bowled and the very next ball skipper JJ Boast was bowled but Richard Apps(18n.o.) and Charlie Apps(0n.o.) tried to reach their target but fell short. Our next match was against Crowhurst who reached 128-1 in their 6 overs which was going to be a tall task for our young side but JJ(43) and Charlie(13) put on 63 before JJ was caught and when Charlie was caught we were on 84 with 1 over left. Richard(12n.o.) and Kiera Blanch(3n.o.) got us to 90. Scorpions were next and batting first Richard(60n.o.) and Kiera(12) scored steadily before Kiera was run out with 69 on the board while Penny Clark(6n.o.) and Richard took us to 98-1. We bowled tightly and fielded well with Aiden(19) and Aaron(14n.o.) the only two players to reach double figures as we took wickets regularly with Jordan(1-10), Penny(1-9), Lou(1-4) and JJ(2-18) restricting them to 66-5. Our final match was against Hooe and again we batted first with Ian Kitson(15) and Penny(12) putting on 34 before Ian was run out which brought in Jordan(12). Penny was run out as was Jordan which left Lou(17n.o.) and JJ(27n.o.) to take us to 90-3 and once again we bowled and fielded well with Carol(20n.o.) and John(16) the only two to reach double figures as they ended their innings on 54-3 with Lou(1-8) and JJ(2-6) our wicket takers. JJ won the most wickets and catches trophy while Lou took the Ladies most wickets. This Sunday is our Ladies Tournament at The Clappers starting at 10.30a.m. where we will be serving food and refreshments until 3p.m. so why not pop along and watch the ‘Old Sussex’ game.