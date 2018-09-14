Robertsbridge Flu Vaccination Clinic: starts this Saturday 15th September with the Over 65`s only at Old wood Surgery between 9am – 11am.

On Saturday 29th September there will be clinics at Old wood Surgery and Battle Health Centre between 9am – 11am.

Macmillan Coffee Morning: is being held on Saturday 15th September at 10 Fayre Meadow in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Sheila and Angela will be hosting this event on behalf of St Mary’s Church and it will start at 10.30am. If the weather is wet then it will still take place but will be held in the Mission Room in Fair Lane. As well as raising funds for a great cause it will give you a chance to meet Rev. Annette and to find out more about what St Mary’s does in and for the community.

Robertsbridge Aviation Society: will be holding a Jumble Sale at the head quarters at Bush Barn TN325PA on Saturday 15th September between 2pm – 4pm. Free parking and free admission.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be starting this Sunday 16th September at 9am with Prayer Book Communion at the Mission Room. At 11am there will be Mattins at Salehurst with children’s Sunday Club taking place during the service in the Vestry. Later ion the afternoon there will be All Age Worship at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green starting at 4pm.

Robertsbridge & Salehurst Helping Hands: is holding its AGM on Tuesday 18th September at 7pm at Darvell Community. There will be a practical talk on dementia by Daliea Redman to better understand this illness and how to talk to those with this illness. If you are interested and need a lift or just to find out more please contact Se Prochak on881309 or Anne Wells on 880832.

Progressive Whist- is being held this month on Thursday 20th September at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7pm. Everyone is welcome.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is now calling all members to the meetings at Robertsbridge Club on Thursday 20th September to0 discuss plans for this years event. Time is marching on and jobs need to be allocated. If you are a member please try to attend and to tell other members too.

Prize Bingo: at Robertsbridge Hall on Friday 21st September with doors open at 6.30pm and eyes down at 7pm going on until around 9pm. There will be lots of prizes, a raffle and refreshments available. This is being organised by Teresa Longhurst who is raising funds for the Salvation Army Charity No. 214779

If you would like to donate anything or to get more info. please ring Teresa on 07977414343

Robertsbridge W.I.: are holding their Annual Quiz on Friday 28th September at Robertsbridge Hall. Doors open at 7pm with a prompt start at 7.30pm Teams of 6 at £7 per person this includes a ploughman’s. Please take your own drink and glasses as there is no bar. To book please contact Marilyn on 882004

As many of you know by now: sadly the village lost what many of us remember as the District Nurse, Sister Mary Marshall. She died 2 weeks ago at home. She has been around all of my life and even though she has been house bound for a while now she has always been in the background. My brother was the second baby that she delivered in the village over 60 years ago. Many people will remember her very much no-nonsense approach to things, but she always got the job done. Many of the older village families will have memories of her visits for what ever reason. Her funeral will be held at St Mary’s at 2pm on Tuesday 18th September. It is family flowers only but if you would like to make a donation in her memory then donations are for Rother Rural Trust. There is a just giving page set up with details of the charity and donations can be made to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marymarshall. Condolences to her family and friends at this sad time.

Also condolences: to the family and friends of Len Woodgate who died last week after a short illness and stay in hospital. Another local man that many would know because he was always a gent. A memory from my childhood was whenever I saw him he was always whistling.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge lost both their home matches against Battle Baptists last week with the 1st team losing 2-1 despite a 30 yard screamer from Paul Barnes and having most of the play but missed chances cost them the match while the 2nd team lost 8-0 against a strong Baptists side with The Bridge young side gaining valuable experience playing against a good side. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Rye Town while the 2nd team host Rock-a-Nore with both matches K.O. 3p.m. Date for your diary: Saturday 13th October is our fund-raising ‘Race Night’ at Robertsbridge Club from 7p.m. Entry is free to enjoy a night of fun and excitement in comfortable surroundings with cheap drinks. If you want to bet you can or if you don’t you can just come and watch and feel the excitement.

STOOLBALL: We hosted our Ladies Tournament last Sunday with 5 teams participating on a bright day at The Clappers. Our first match was against last years winners Pett and it started bad with both openers Jacqui Kuhler(1), Sarah Clark(1) and Kiera Blanch(0) getting out in the first over and when Lisa Fifield was caught in the second over we were 10-4 but Abigail Green(16) and Lucy Kuhler(6n.o.) put on 24 before Abigail was bowled which left skipper Melinda Mackay(7n.o.) to end our 4 overs on 43-5. Pett, the eventual winners, made light work of over-taking our score with Sharron(39n.o.) hitting the bulk of the runs as they finished on 57-1. Brightling were next with Lilly(32n.o.) and Ellie Clark(1) putting on 22 before Ellie was caught and bowled by Jacqui(1-18) and Jacqui took her second catch off the bowling of Melinda(1-9) as Brightling ended on 56-2 and in reply Abigail(37n.o.), Kiera(6), Lisa(7n.o.) and Lucy(2n.o.) saw us home on 64-2. Hooe were next with Carol(14n.o.) and Ginette(37n.o.) reaching 53 and in reply Lisa(11), Lucy(10), Melinda(25n.o.) and Penny Clark(12n.o.) saw us win by 9 runs. Our final match against Icklesham would decide the runners-up place and they scored with Hannah(13) and Donna(13) both being run out and then Molly(3) was caught and bowled by Lisa(1-18). Tracey(6) was run out with 4 balls left but Heidi(15n.o.) and Mildred(0n.o.) saw Icklesham finish on 59-4. We had 18 on the board when Melinda(6) was caught and the very next ball Jacqui was run out and we were struggling on 19-2 but Penny(32n.o.) and Sarah(13n.o.) chased the winning line but fell 2 runs short of victory as we ended on 57-2. Jacqui shared the most catches medal. This Sunday is our Presentation Day at The Clappers starting at 1p.m. Dates for your diary: Sunday 23rd is the Charity match at Icklesham 10.30a.m. start and then the final event is on Saturday 29th with a Charity Disco at Robertsbridge Club from 8p.m. till late with an entry fee of £3 per person and all profits going to the Judy Baird Unit at The Conquest Hospital so a very worthwhile cause and your support would be much appreciated.