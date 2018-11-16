Robertsbridge Monthly Film Show: is being held this evening Friday 16th November at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. Please get there a bit before to get your seats. The film tonight is `The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie`.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: is holding the 28th Annual Guy Fawkes Celebrations in Robertsbridge tomorrow evening Saturday 17th November.

This evening Friday 16th November is the Marshals meeting at Robertsbridge Club. If you are over 18 and would like to help out marshalling then please go to Robertsbridge Club at 7pm for briefing.

Programme of events for tomorrows extravaganza is – 7am there will be a maroon set off to signal the arrival of the bonfire members on the Recreation Ground to begin the busy process of bonfire building and firework display rigging.

The Guy Competition is being judged at 2pm. The Floral Boutique is sponsoring this. If you would like to enter a Guy please make sure you have it at the field by 1pm. If you haven’t collected it by 3pm it will be put on the fire top to burn during the event.

The Road Closure Order comes into place at 6pm until 10pm. This covers Station Road, the High Street, George Hill, The Clappers and Northbridge Street. If you normally park on any of the route could you kindly find alternative parking for this time? This is for the safety of your vehicle and for the people in procession.

At 7.15pm, just 12 hours after the first one, a Maroon is set off at the Station to signify that the Procession is starting to process down Station Road and right through the road closure route.

At 8.15pm the procession will arrive at the Recreation Ground with societies only going onto the field. At 8.30pm Robertsbridge Bonfire Society will lead the Bonfire Prayers and the fire will be lit. The Grand Firework Display will follow.

There is a Disability Area in the Cricket Pavilion at the right of the entrance to the Recreation Ground.

There will be St Johns Ambulance providing First Aid, if you need assistance please contact one of the marshals.

The fire works can be seen right across the village, there is no need to mass in one area. Viewing is along the Clappers; the hedges have been cut to allow good viewing.

Safety Items – Please do not put children in buggies at the front o0f the crowd, it can be scary and dangerous for tiny tots. An adult must accompany children under 16 at all times. Beware that flying embers may be around you.

Do not throw fireworks at any time; it could cause you to be arrested.

Please do not pick up discarded torches as there are carts coming along behind the procession to do this.

Please adhere to the marshal instructions; they are there for yours and every ones safety.

The Robertsbridge Bonfire Society would like you all to enjoy a great event but accept no liability for any loss, injury or damage during the event, and would like to remind those that do attend that you do so at your own risk.

Finally there will be a street collection during the event. This raises much needed funds for many of the smaller groups and associations in the community. Not 1p goes to the Bonfire Society. Please give generously as this is still a free event and if every gave something it would make a huge difference to the total collected. If you would like to be a collector please go to Robertsbridge Club at 6pm for an official bucket. Beware of bogus collectors; only yellow buckets with an RBS label are the real deal.

Now all I can say is please have a great and safe evening, and thank you to all the Bonfire Members in advance on the hard work and effort that have done to give us a brilliant event.

If you have animals or know someone that does can you please tell them this event is taking place as we would like all animals kept safe, and it will be very noisy.

Robertsbridge Club – will be holding Live Music after the event with the `Flying Teapots`. A great band that has been thoroughly enjoyed for the last couple of years. The club will only be accepting CASH on bonfire day, with no cards or tabs being allowed. Please be aware of this, as they do not want to offend by having to refuse your custom.

St Mary’s Salehurst: will be starting Sunday 18th November with Prayer Book Communion (no music) at the Mission Room at 9am. And then at 11am there will be Holy Communion at Salehurst. There will also be children’s Sunday club during the service, this is for primary aged children and will be held in the vestry.

At Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 4pm there will be All Age Worship. This is an informal service and all are welcome. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

Next weekend is the St Mary’s Christmas Fair, Saturday 24th November between 10am – 1pm. For further de5tails or offers of help or donations please contact Elspeth on 07984420074 or elspeth@howellhq.co.uk

Christmas Capers: is again on the first Friday in December that is 7th. There is not much left in the coffers this year and so the Street entertainment may be a bit light. If you feel you could help in any way with a donation or an entertainment you would like to contribute please contact Sue Prochak.

Robertsbridge Remembrance Parade: was a fantastic sight this year. There were so many people attending with many groups and services flying standards and laying wreaths. The Primary School made a fantastic mural with the names of our fallen villagers on, the Cubs made a beautiful display of poppies, the two `Tommys` stood proud in the village. To cap it all off there was a Fly Past while the service at the Memorial was taking place, with a dip of the wings on the second time round. Very emotional and a great deal of respect from all ages, young and old. Well done Robertsbridge, it always makes me proud to be a villager.

We would like to send our love: and healing thoughts to Jill Woodgate who has not been at all well. She was missed on Sunday.

DARTS: Robertsbridge Club are through to the final of the Seamer Cup after a narrow 4-3 home win against The Rugby Club last week. The visitors took a 2-0 lead after defeats for Dave Fortsch and Guy Ballard but victories for Gary Honeysett, Pete Giles and Coral Giles got us back in the game however Dan Povey lost as we went into the last game which Kevin Whiteman won to give us a 4-3 win. There were 100+ scores for Pete[140,123], Dave[100], Guy[100], Gary[100] and Coral[100]. Tonight we are away to The Bear at 8.30p.m.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 2nd team have finally scored a goal in Division 5 of the Macron East Sussex Football League but still have not got a point after their 3-2 home defeat against Wittersham. In a non eventful first half the visitors took the lead after just 5 minutes but that was all both teams could muster however the second period started well for The Bridge with Neil Gofton equalising on 50 minutes and The Bridge were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Gofton was fouled and Dan Goodsell converted the spot kick to give The Bridge the lead. Wittersham levelled on 75 minutes and with ten minutes left Guy Ballard was adjudged to have fouled in the box and the visitors netted the spot kick to earn all three points. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Northiam ‘75 in the Premier Division K.O. 2p.m while the 2nd team are without a game.