Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: surpassed all expectations this year. Weather threatened during the end of the week to be a real problem, but on the day it sorted itself out to allow a fantastic evening.

The 7am maroon was loud and clear, with many of the members on site to prepare for the fun and frolics to come later in the day. The Guy Competition was a bit low on entries this year but big Congratulations to Albert Page for his entry and for winning first place. The procession in the evening was immense; it was very well co-ordinated and was a fantastic spectacle throughout the village. The fire burned brightly and the firework display was a brilliant array of colours, shapes and sizes. There was tableau to celebrate 25 years of the Rabble Section of the Society. Many pieces of lance work and just a huge celebratory event all round. The effigy this year was the Mother Earth Goddess Ria, pleading for the protection of the earth. This was then followed by a superb display of fireworks, which could be seen right across the village and heard across the valley. As a finale there were poppies in the field with the 2 Tommy’s from the village in silhouette and the last post was played across the tannoy system. This was very moving and it was a first in the 28 years I have been attending bonfire that the field fell silent. Not because it was asked to, just a natural reaction that was so poignant with the soldiers standing and smoke gliding across the field. Respect.

I must also say a list of thank you` starting with the Bonfire Members who put in all the hard work, time and effort into making this a memorable event. To Robertsbridge Club, the Floral Boutique, PJ. Skips, the shops, pubs, locals any one that has helped in any way. Apologies to anyone I have forgotten you are all very important to the final event.

The collection total this year is £2679.17 so a great big thanks to all those that collected and donated. The groups in the village will be better off because of it.

St Mary’s Christmas Fair: is being held tomorrow Saturday 24th November at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am – 1pm. There will be plenty of stalls for everyone so please show your support. There will be light lunches, soup, and refreshments, so why not pop along. Even Father Christmas is due to pay a visit.

St Mary’s Church Services: start this week with an early service at Holy trinity in Hurst Green with Holy Communion at 9am. If you need a lift to this please ring Rev. Annette on 880282 to arrange. Later at Salehurst there will be Holy Communion at 11am and then at 5pm there will be Prayer and Praise.

Robertsbridge Scouts Prize Bingo: is on Friday 30th November at Robertsbridge Hall with eyes down at 7pm.Great prizes to be won and a raffle and refreshments are also there.

Christmas Craft Fair: is taking place at Robertsbridge Hall on Sunday 2nd December between 10am – 2pm. If you are interested in having a stall yourself please contact Karen on 07850433152 to find out about availability and details. There will be lots of interesting gift ideas so this could be the place to go for many of your presents this year. Not only that but the WI pop up café is open and always proves to be very popular.

Christmas Capers: is taking place on Friday 7th December in Robertsbridge. This is always a lovely way to start the Christmas festivities and bring the spirit into the village. Shops and stalls will be open from 6pm. Make sure you put it in your diary.

Robertsbridge Community Association: is running a trip to Chichester Christmas Market on Saturday 8th December. Cost of the trip is £20.00 Please contact Anne on 880457 for availability and details as soon as possible, to book your place.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: is spending the evening of Thursday 13th December welcoming back the fabulous singer Kate Daniels.

This is at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm with tickets available from Judges Bakery for £8 or on the door at £10.00 The Kate Daniels Quartet features Kate Daniels, Art Themen on saxophone, John Horler on piano, Steve Thompson on bass and Winston Clifford on the drums. For further details go to www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com or ring 880274.

DARTS: The Club lost it’s unbeaten run losing 7-4 at Wheel Bearings last week. Pete Giles opened the singles with a win but then skipper Guy Ballard lost despite hitting a 100. Luke Hardy hit a 140 and a 125 to take us back into the lead however defeats for Dave Fortsch, Coral Giles and Kevin Whiteman put us 4-2 behind after the singles despite Kevin hitting a 140, 125 and 2x100. Coral/Luke won their doubles but Guy/Pete lost however Kevin/Dave won to leave the score at 5-4 with just two trebles games to go but we failed to win either as Kevin/Dave/Luke and Coral/Guy/Pete all lost. Tonight we are at home to The Runt ‘B’ at 8.30p.m.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 1st team travelled to Northiam ‘75 in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division and lost 4-2 in a poor match that saw The Bridge’ unbeaten 5 run games come to an end. There were very few chances for either side in the first 25 minutes until Curtis Coombes gave The Bridge the lead going into the break. The Hosts levelled 5 minutes into the second period, took the lead on 64 minutes and made it 3-1 on 70 minutes. Guy Ballard reduced the arrears on 75 minutes but the hosts netted in the final minute to win 4-2. Manager Keith Stone had difficulty in choosing a man of the match because nobody was out-standing but he eventually awarded it to Charlie Burns. Tomorrow there is no 1st team game while the 2nd team are away to Wittersham K.O. 2p.m.