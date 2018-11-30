Robertsbridge Scouts: are running an evening of Prize Bingo tonight at Robertsbridge Hall with eyes down at 7pm.

Saturday Monthly Market: is being held tomorrow Saturday 1st December at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 10am. You can buy your meat, bread, cakes, cheeses, Plants for Christmas, and lots more. You can also catch up with friends and have a delicious coffee and a snack, and a bit of rest and relaxation before the mad Christmas rush starts.

Advent Windows: is something new for Robertsbridge. There will be a new window lit up from Saturday 1st December through to Monday 24th December. This will be at 5pm each evening. There are maps out, to look for them go on Facebook, or on the website www.stmarysalehurst.com or by popping into Sandie at the Floral Boutique and picking one up.

Robertsbridge Club: will be presenting live music tomorrow evening Saturday 1st December with `Hi Fi Sneakers` starting at 9pm. Entry to members is free and guests just £3.00

St Mary’s Church Salehurst: starts this week Sunday 2nd December with the early 9am service of Holy Communion at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. If you require a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

At Salehurst at 11am there will be Family Communion and then later in the day at 5pm there will be a service called `Light in the Darkness`. This is a quiet contemplative Christmas Service with carols. This is for those that find Christmas difficult for what ever reason or maybe just a chance to get some quiet time in the midst of all the busyness. This is a new service for St Mary’s so why not go along and see what its all about.

Christmas Craft Market: is being held on Sunday 2nd December at Robertsbridge Hall between 10am and 2pm. This is the place to buy all your gifts from the many stalls or for finding ideas to make gifts if you would like to. Food on Saturday, presents on Sunday. Christmas could be all wrapped up with out leaving the village. The WI pop up café will also be open for a lovely cuppa.

The Robertsbridge Community Association: is running a trip to Chichester Christmas Market next week on Saturday 8th December. Not sure if there is any late availability but if you are interested please contact Anne on 880457 to enquire.

Christmas is fast approaching: and Darvell Community is holding a Christmas Carol Evening on Saturday 15th December between 6.30pm – 8.30pm. There will be refreshments along side the carols and a very festive evening is offered.

DARTS: Robertsbridge Club got back on the winning trail with a narrow 6-5 win over The Runt Inn ‘B’ last week. Pete Giles lost the first singles game but wins for Guy Ballard and Luke Hardy put us in front however Kevin Whiteman lost as the visitors levelled the score and with two singles games left we won both of them thanks to Coral Giles and Gary Honeysett. Gary/Kevin won their doubles game but Pete/Luke and Coral/Guy both lost which meant we needed to win one of the trebles games for victory. Luke/Kevin/Dan Povey won their match but Coral/Pete/Guy lost theirs to give us a 6-5 win. There were 100+ scores for Luke[140,123,2x100], Guy[138,100], Dan[101] and Coral[100]. Tonight is Ladies Singles Knockout.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 2nd team are still looking for their first win after losing 4-1 at Wittersham in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5. The Bridge played well but chances went begging in the first period with the hosts going into the break 2-0 in front and it was 3-0 soon after the re-start but The Bridge did pull a goal back on 63 minutes when substitute Austin Galea netted. The lack of a goal scorer plagued The Bridge with chances not being put away and despite the efforts of man of the match Callum Beighton The Bridge failed to score again while the hosts secured all three points with another goal just before the final whistle. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Herstmonceux in the 2nd Round of the East Sussex Football League Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup K.O. 1.30p.m. while the 2nd team are away to Battle Baptists II K.O. 2p.m.

Finally I must congratulate: all of the Robertsbridge Royal British Legion members, non-members, Poppy sellers and any one else that had a helping hand in the Poppy Appeal this year. Not only did the village succeed in raising the funds for a couple of Soldiers at the last hour, but in total with the soldiers and the poppy sales there village raised in excess of £10000.00 This certainly is a fantastic village to live in and I for one am proud to say I’m a local.