Services at St Mary’s this week: Sunday December 9th (Advent 2) will be 9am Prayer Book Communion and 11am Family Communion. The children’s Sunday Club will take place during the 11am service.

At Holy Trinity, Hurst Green there will be Breakfast Church starting at 9am. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

Have you been following the Advent Windows: around the village? There will be a new window lit up at 5pm every evening until Monday 24th December. There are maps of where to look for them on our website www.stmarysalehurst.com or from Sandy at Floral Boutique. Enjoy!

FOOTBALL: The weather put paid to both Robertsbridge United Football Club’s matches last week and tomorrow the 2nd team are at home to Bexhill A.A.C. II in the 2nd Round of the ESFL Wisdens Challenge Cup K.O. 1.30p.m. The 1st team are without a match.

ROBERTSBRIDGE CHARITY CUP: The 2nd Round match in the Intermediate Cup, sponsored by AK Rother Taxi Services, between Northiam ‘75 and Westfield was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. In the 2nd Round of the Junior Cup, sponsored by British Gypsum Ltd., Division 3 Hawkhurst United II switched their home match to Division 4 Cranbrook Town and needed a last minute goal in extra time to win 3-2 while Division 3 Orington lost 2-6 to Division 2 side St.Leonards Social. The surprise of the round saw Division 3 side Sandhurst beat Division 2 side Wittersham by the odd goal on five.