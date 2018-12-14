Services: at St Mary’s this week, Sunday December 16th (Advent 3) will be 9am Prayer Book Communion and 11am Matins.

At Holy Trinity, Hurst Green the Carol Service will start at 4pm and all are very welcome.

In addition to the regular services on Sunday the village hall will be open from 9am to 5pm for a Prayer Labyrinth. This will give an opportunity to unwind from all the seasonal distractions and concentrate on the true meaning of Christmas as you walk through the Labyrinth. This is a joint event hosted by Community Church Robertsbridge, St Mary’s and Darvell. Please come along during the day and find out more.

The following weekend will be the Carols and Christingle service, 4pm at St Mary’s.

Progressive Whist: On the 20th December Christmas Progressive Whist at Robertsbridge Village Hall starting at 7pm. All are welcome to this fun evening whether you are new to the game or an expert.