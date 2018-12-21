Robertsbridge Bonfire Society: will be out on Friday 21st December (this evening) in the village Carol Singing. This is usually a very festive evening so please if they come to your door please support and enjoy the fun.

St Mary’s Church Salehurst: will be starting this Sunday 23rd December Advent 4, with a Communion Service at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. At 11am there will be Holy Communion at Salehurst and then at 4pm there will be the Family Christingle Service also at Salehurst with Carols.

On Monday 24th Christmas Eve. there will be Midnight Communion starting at 11.30pm followed on Christmas Day with Family Communion at 11am. Please feel free to attend any or all of these services, as you will be made very welcome.

Age Concern in Robertsbridge: enjoyed the annual visit from Year 6 children from Salehurst Primary School who sang many carols, to the delight of the members and volunteers. Their arrival is always eagerly awaited, as the students get better year after year. The members would like to thank the children and the staff for putting on a lovely pre Christmas show.

The Group would like to convey their heart felt sympathy to Roy and family on the passing of one of their long term dedicated members and volunteers Jill Woodgate. She will be greatly missed as she was so well known and always ready to help if she could. .

If you would like to learn more about the club, either as a member or a volunteer please stop by on a Monday between 10.30am – 2pm. If you want to call before hand please ring 880511 or 880254. The next meeting will be after Christmas on January 7th January at Robertsbridge Hall.

The funeral of Phyllis Goodsell: will be taking place at Hastings Crematorium on Monday 7th January at 1.15pm. Family flowers only but any donations to go to Hospice at Home. Condolences to Eric and family at this sad time.

CHARITY CUP: There was no shock result in the second round of the British Gypsum sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup match between Division2 side Sedlescombe Rangers II and Division 3 side Bexhill A.A.C. II with Rangers winning 6-3 to set an away tie at Sandhurst in the 3rd round. On behalf of the Charity Cup Committee we would like to wish our sponsors British Gypsum Ltd., and AK Rother Taxi Services for their continued support and wish them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

FOOTBALL: History was made last Saturday when both The Bridge teams earned points for the first time this season. The 1st team beat Rye United 2-1 in the Premier Division of the Macron East Sussex Football League taking the lead on the half hour mark with a Curtis Coombes strike and The Bridge should have killed the game off if Guy Ballard had taken his four chances before the break. The second half saw man of the match Phil Green stamp his authority in midfield which lead to The Bridge increasing their lead on 65 minutes when substitute Kurt Harber netted but the visitors pulled a goal back on 75 minutes. The Bridge held out for all three points to consolidate third place and just four points behind the top two. The 2nd team travelled to Barley Lane to play The J.C.Tackleway II in Division 2 and after an even 40 minutes The Bridge took the lead when new signing Jonathan Byatt scored but a minute later the hosts had equalised. The second period saw man of the match Jonathan Byatt create chances but it was the Old Towners who took the lead on the hour mark but The Bridge levelled on 80 minutes with a strike from Callum Beighton and with just five minutes left Bridge keeper Aaron Ottley pulled off a good save to earn The Bridge their first point of the season. Well that is it for 2018 so on behalf of Robertsbridge United F.C. we would like to wish our sponsors Playfoot Engineering Ltd., Robertsbridge Club and The Floral Boutique a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and of course to all our readers and supporters.

And this brings us to the end of another year: how fast has this one gone? Thank you for your continued support in reading our column. So from both Sandie and myself Sue we would like to wish you all a very Happy Healthy Christmas and a fantastic New Year.