The Christmas Season: is now over and we start afresh in 2019. Happy New Year to you all and lets hope it is a Health, Happy and Prosperous one for all of us.

St Mary’s Church: starts this year with early service at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green with Holy Communion at 9am this Sunday January 6th Epiphany. If you need a lift please contact Rev Annette on 880282.

Later in the morning at 11am at Salehurst there will be Family Communion. Rev. Annette’s letter in the Villager, Parish Magazine suggests a new years resolution that might just put you in touch with your local church community. Maybe have a read or go along to church to find out more.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: is on Thursday 10tjh January at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm.

This month it presents internationally renowned jazz artists Mark Nightingale and Andy Panayi. The line up is Mark on Trombone, Andy on saxophone, Gareth Williams on piano, Simon Thorpe on bass and Pete Beament on the d4rums. Tickets are £8 in advance from Judges, or £10 on the door. Information on www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com or ring 880274.

Robertsbridge and District Archaeological Society: holds its first meeting of 2019 on Friday 11th January at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. The talk for the evening is `Epic Voyages of History` by Dave Clark.

The family of Jill Woodgate: Roy, Sue, Graham and Jennie, would like to extend a heartfelt `thank you` for all the kind messages of condolence and sympathy they have received following the death of Jill in December. They are also very grateful to everyone that was able to attend Jill’s funeral and go along to Robertsbridge Hall to share memories of her. They would also like to express their appreciation to all those that have made donations in Jill memory. At the time of writing there has been more than £500.00 raised for the Robertsbridge Community Association Village Hall.

The cremation of Phyllis Goodsell: is taking place on Monday 7th January at Hastings Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only with donations to St Michaels Home Service.

Our condolences: to Sandra Rowbury and Cyndy Parker and family on the sudden death of their Dad Harry on 30th December.

DARTS: Robertsbridge Club start the second half of their campaign in the Heathfield District Darts League with a home match against The Rugby Club tonight 8.30p.m.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 1st team return to The Clappers tomorrow hosting Herstmonceux, from Division 1, in the 2nd Round of the Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup K.O. 1.30p.m. while the 2nd team travel to Bexhill Road to play Sedlescombe Rangers II in Division 2 K.O. 2p.m.