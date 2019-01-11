Robertsbridge Archaeological Society: is holding its meeting tonight Friday 11th January at 7.30pm in Robertsbridge Hall. Speaker is David Clark on `Epic Voyages of History`.

St Mary’s Monthly Breakfast: is tomorrow Saturday 12th January at the Salehurst Halt at 8.30am. The speaker this month is Lucy Skelton who is a Christian Schools worker based in Hastings. This is a very welcoming group where you can enjoy a cooked breakfast, time to chat and get to know people and to end off the morning a short talk. All is over by 10am so you can carry on with the rest of your day. If you would like to book a place please ring 07984420074.

St Mary’s Church: services this week Sunday 13th January, Epiphany 2, will start with Prayer Book Communion at 9am in the Mission Room in Fair Lane. Also there will be Breakfast Church at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282. At 11am it is Family Communion at St Mary’s Salehurst. The children’s Sunday Club will meet during the service in the vestry by the front door.

Progressive Whist: starts the New Year on Thursday 17th January at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7pm. If you fancy something different or you play whist please feel free to go along and join in you will be made very welcome.

Monthly Film Night: is being held next week on Friday 18th January at Robertsbridge Hall with doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The film this month is ` Mamma Mia Here We Go Again`. Very popular and a fun night out.

DARTS: We started the new year with an 8-3 home win against The Rugby Club with single victories for Pete Giles, Guy Ballard, Dave Goodsell, Kevin Whiteman and Coral Giles for a 5-1 lead. There were wins for Scott Beighton/Kevin and Michael Stone/Dave Fortsch in the doubles and a win for Gary Honeysett/Pete/Dave Goodsell in the trebles to complete an 8-3 win. There were 100+ scores for Guy[140,137,100], Michael[2x100], Scott[100] and Gary[100]. Tonight were are away to The Bear Cubs at 8.30p.m.

FOOTBALL: Robertsbridge United 1st team hosted Division 1 basement boys Herstmonceux in the 2nd Round of the Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup. On paper this should have been an easy match for The Bridge as the visitors have not won a game so far this season but after 10 minutes Herstmonceux were 2-0 in front with The Bridge looking tired after the Christmas break but after a good dressing down at half time by manager Keith Stone The Bridge replied with a brace from Guy Ballard on 52’ and 58’. Both teams pushed for another goal but solid defending by both sides kept the scorers level until the 84th minute when Paul Barnes put The Bridge in front and just three minutes later Michael Stone netted but the visitors replied almost immediately to set up a frantic last five minutes but The Bridge held on to progress into the 3rd Round and a home tie against Bexhill A.A.C. Man of the match was awarded to Kurt Harber. The 2nd team played against Sedlescombe Rangers II in Division 2 and failed to get any momentum in the game and found themselves 4-0 down at the break. The second period did not get any better as The Bridge failed to have a shot on goal with the hosts scoring another three goals for a comfortable 7-0 win. Man of the match was awarded to Josh Goodsell. This defeat condemned certain relegation for The Bridge with 4 league matches left to play. Tomorrow the 1st team are without a game while the 2nd team host Bexhill A.A.C. II from Division 3 in the 2nd Round of the ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup K.O. 1.30p.m.