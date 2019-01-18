Robertsbridge Film Night reminder: it’s tonight Friday 18th January at Robertsbridge Hall showing Mamma Mia at 7.30pm.

St Mary’s Salehurst: held another successful breakfast last week at the Salehurst Halt. It was very well attended with £150.00 donated to send to the Christian School Workers in Hastings. If you would like to know more about their work you can go to CSWH.co.uk

Lucy the speaker was able to give information on the valuable role the workers do; also she highlighted the need for more volunteers.

Services this week start with Prayer Book Communion at 9am in the Church Room in Fair Lane. At 11am there is Matins at St Mary’s.

Later in the day at 4pm there will be All Age Worship at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

News and information is always a bit thin on the ground at this time of year. If you have any bits you would like put in this column please send to me on bonfiresue@hotmail.co.uk or take hard copy into Sandie at the Floral Boutique.

CHARITY CUP: There were no surprises in the 2nd Round of the British Gypsum Ltd. sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup with Rock-a-Nore beating Catsfield 5-1 in the all Division 2 clash and in the all Division 4 clash a strong Northiam ‘75 II side beat West Hill United 2-1. The only shock result of the round saw Division 2 side The J.C.Tackleway II needing penalties to overcome Division 4 basement side Ticehurst after the tie ended 1-1 after extra time with The Old Towners winning 4-2 in the shoot out.

DARTS: Robertsbridge Club played away at The Bear Cubs and won 11-0 with single wins for Guy Ballard, Gary Honeysett, Dave Goodsell, Pete Giles, Kevin Whiteman and Dave Fortsch. Coral Giles/Dave Fortsch, Dave Goodsell/Guy and Pete/Gary all won their doubles matches and to complete the clean sweep there were trebles victories for Coral/Kevin/Guy and Pete/Gary/Dave Goodsell. Tonight is the Landlords and Captains Cup.

FOOTBALL: There was no Bridge 1st team game last week and the scheduled Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup 2nd Round match where the 2nd team were due to host Division 3 side Bexhill A.A.C. II was cancelled due to the opposition failing to get a side so the 2nd team progress into a 3rd Round tie at Battle Baptists II. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to fellow Premier Division side Bexhill A.A.C. in the 3rd Round of the ESFL Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup K.O. 1.30p.m. while the 2nd team travel to Tilekiln to play Peche Hill Select in Division 2 K.O. 2.p.m.