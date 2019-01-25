St Mary’s Salehurst: start off this week Sunday January 27th with the early Communion Service taking place at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. If you require a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

Later in the morning at 11am in St Mary’s there will be Holy Communion, with a service of Prayer and Praise at 5pm also in Salehurst.

Robertsbridge and District Archaeological Society: will be holding its next meeting on Friday 8th February at 7.30pm in Robertsbridge Hall. The speaker for the evening will be David Allen on the topic `Lost Rivers of London. If you fancy becoming a new member please either pop along or ring Anne on 880457.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: will be celebrating Valentines with `The Paul Higgs Quintet.` 14th February will see trumpeter Paul Higgs, with Mike Hext on trombone, John Horler on piano, Paul Kimber on bass and Pete Beament on drums. This is held at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm and will cost £8 in advance with tickets available from Judges Bakery or on the door for £10.

Information on the club or about tickets on 01580 880274 or by going to www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com

Reminder that Robertsbridge Club: subs are due, renew before end of January its £15, by the end of February it goes up to £20, if not paid by then you have to re apply for membership.

CHARITY CUP: In the 2nd Round of the AK Rother Taxi Services sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup Division 1 leaders Punnetts Town beat Premier Division leaders Bexhill Town 2-1 and will now face an away match at either Northiam ‘75 or Westfield.

FOOTBALL: Mixed fortune last week for Robertsbridge United Football Club with the 1st team needing extra time to overcome fellow Premier Division rivals Bexhill A.A.C. in the Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup 3rd Round and the 2nd team losing at Peche Hill Select in Division 2. The 1st team took the lead after 17 minutes against Bexhill A.A.C. with a goal from Guy Ballard and that was the only goal before the break. The visitors equalised 20 minutes into the second half and despite chances at both ends the tie went into extra time. The Bridge were the fitter of the two sides and took the lead on 94 minutes with another Ballard strike and 3 minutes later Curtis Coombes increased the lead. Dom Whittaker scored a fourth 4 minutes after the re-start and man of the match Ballard completed his hat-trick 2 minutes later to set a semi-final at home to Wadhurst United or Sidley United. The 2nd team travelled to Tilekiln to face Peche Hill Select in Division 2 and held the hosts to a solitary goal in the first period but after the break The Bridge fell apart and let in four more goals despite the best efforts of man of the match Neil Gofton. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Northiam ‘75 in the 2nd Round of the Hastings F.A. Intermediate Cup while the 2nd team travel to Battle Baptists II in the 3rd Round of the ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup with both matches K.O. 1.30p.m.