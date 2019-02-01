Robertsbridge and District Archaeological Society: will be holding its next meeting on Friday 8th February at 7.30pm in Robertsbridge Hall. The speaker for the evening will be David Allen on the topic `Lost Rivers of London. If you fancy becoming a new member please either pop along or ring Anne on 880457.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: will be celebrating Valentines with `The Paul Higgs Quintet.` 14th February will see trumpeter Paul Higgs, with Mike Hext on trombone, John Horler on piano, Paul Kimber on bass and Pete Beament on drums. This is held at Robertsbridge Hall between 8pm – 10.30pm and will cost £8 in advance with tickets available from Judges Bakery or on the door for £10.

Information on the club or about tickets on 01580 880274 or by going to www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 1st team needed extra time for the second week running to overcome their opponents. The Bridge took the lead against fellow Premier Division side Northiam ‘75 after 15 minutes when Chris Phillips found the net but the visitors levelled before the break. The second period saw both defences hard to penetrate with man of the match Ben Hardy solid in the Bridge defence. Both sides pushed for a winner in extra time and it was The Bridge who took the lead when substitute Paul Barnes scored from the spot and take The Bridge into the semi-finals of the Hastings F.A. Intermediate Cup where they will face an away trip to either Bexhill Town or Rye Town. The Bridge second team lost their 3rd Round ESFL Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup to fellow Division 2 title contenders Battle Baptists II. The Bridge were outclassed by The Baptists and were well beaten 7-0 with James Baldock-Apps earning the man of the match award. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Sidley United at Hooe Recreation in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division K.O. 2p.m. while the 2nd team host local rivals Hawkhurst United II in the 3rd Round of the British Gypsum Ltd. sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup K.O. 1.30p.m. A note for our diary for our next fund-raiser will be a Quiz Night on Saturday 9th March 2019 at Robertsbridge Club from 7p.m. Teams of upto five players at £2 per player.