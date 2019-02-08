St Mary’s Salehurst: start this week with Prayer Book Communion at the Mission Room at 9am. There is also to be Breakfast Church at Holy Trinity in Hurst Green at 9am. If you need a lift please contact Rev. Annette on 880282.

Later at 11am in Salehurst there will be Holy Communion.

The hot days of July seems a long way off but there are some dates to put in your diary, they are 4th – 7th July. These dates are when the Wedding Dress Festival at St Mary’s is taking place. There are already between 40- 50 dresses and outfits promised, but if you have something to offer the church is happy to have more. Help will be needed in the four days of this event, if you would like to help with displays, refreshments or generally giving advice please contact gailaugarde@hotmail.com or just if you would like more information.

Oldwood Surgery & Battle Health Centre Patients Participation Group: will be holding its AGM, which is a public meeting on Tuesday 12th February at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7.30pm. Also during the evening there will be a chance to see a Defibrillator Demonstration by the Hurst Green Community Responders. Definitely worth a couple of hours of your time if you want to find out what the PPG is doing in our area and also to learn how to use a defibrillator. It could save a life.

Robertsbridge Jazz Club: is meeting this month on Thursday 14th February at Robertsbridge Hall with the evening starting at 8pm and finishing at 10.30pm. This month presents the artistry of trumpeter Paul Higgs, with Mike Hext on trombone, John Horler on piano, Paul Kimber on bass and Pete Beament on the drums. Tickets are £10 on the door or just £8 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery. Information on 01580 880274 or www.robertsbridgejazzclub.com

Robertsbridge Club: will be presenting music on Friday 15th February. Mojo Calling will be Live from some time after 8pm. Members entry is free with guests’ costs at just £3.

If you haven’t paid your annual subs yet and want to attend please be aware that you will be asked to pay up, as it is now February it will cost £20 per person for the year. If you don’t renew by the end of this month you will have to reapply for membership.

We would like to send our condolences: to Lin Jones and family on the sad passing of Ted on Monday 28th January. He has suffered from ill health over the latter years and has been out of village life but was known and loved by so many. He was the friendly smiley painter and decorator that so many knew. Ted has spruced up many houses in the village over the years. He was an avid member of Robertsbridge Club and Robertsbridge Bonfire Society and enjoyed all aspects of social life that came with them both. He came to Robertsbridge many years ago when his family was young, things went a bit awry but all was not lost as he fell in love with a local village girl, and the rest as they say, is history.

He has been accepted in the fold as a local and this is where he will be laid to rest.

His funeral is to take place at St Mary’s Church Salehurst on Tuesday 19th February at 2pm. It is to be family flowers only but any donations to go to the Alzheimers Society. Afterwards there will be a gathering at the Club. He may not have been big in stature but he was certainly big in life and character. Rest in Peace Ted.

FOOTBALL: Both The Bridge’ matches were postponed last week due to waterlogged pitches. Tomorrow the 1st team host local rivals Hawkhurst United in the Macron East Sussex Football Premier Division. 2p.m. while the 2nd team are without a game. A reminder that our next fund-raising night is on Saturday 9th March 2019 where we will be holding a ‘Quiz Night’ from 7.30p.m. with Nigel ‘Smally’ Small. Teams of no more than five players @ £2 per player.