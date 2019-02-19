Monthly Film Night: is taking place tonight Friday 15th February at Robertsbridge Hall. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The film this month is `Christopher Robin`.

Robertsbridge Club: has Live Music tonight Friday 15th February starting at 8.30pm. The music is by`Mojo Calling `.

St Mary’s Salehurst: starts this week with Prayer book Communion at 9am in the Mission Room in Fair Lane. Then at 11am there will be Matins at the Church.

Later on in the day at 4pm there will be All Age Worship in Holy Trinity in Hurst Green. Ring Rev. Annette on 880282 if you need a lift.

Whist Night: is taking g place this month on Thursday 21st February at Robertsbridge Hall starting at 7pm. All abilities are very welcome.

Live Music Sunday: is at The George next week February 24th between 4.30pm – 7pm. Music is by ` Bustin a Groove `.

DARTS: Tonight is the Mens Singles K.O. at 8.30p.m.

FOOTBALL: Once again The Bridge football match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at The Clappers. Tomorrow the 1st team are without a game while the 2nd team are at home to Hawkhurst United II in the 3rd Round of the British Gypsum Ltd sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup K.O 1.30p.m. A reminder that our next fund-raiser is a Quiz Night at Robertsbridge Club on Saturday 9th March starting at 7.30p.m. for teams of up to five players @ £2 per player hosted by Nigel ‘Smally’ Small.