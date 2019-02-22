Live Music: at The George on Sunday 24th February between 4.30pm – 7pm.

`Call my wine bluff`: is being held at the Salehurst Halt on Tuesday 26th February between 7.30pm – 9pm. Do you know your Chardonnay from Sauvignon Blanc, or Merlot from Malbec. Sample 5 wines and try and guess who is telling the truth and who is bluffing. All washed down with some gorgeous cheese platters. All for only £10 per person. Limited space so please ring for availability now 880620.

Other food is also available from the bar.

Robertsbridge Community Association: is holding its Spring Outing to London for a Tour of behind the scenes at The Royal Opera House.

This is taking place on Tuesday 9th April and the cost of the trip is £33.50. Your form and payment needs to be in by 27th February so if you are interested please contact Ann on 880457.

Strictly Fit Steps: is starting on Tuesday 5th March at Robertsbridge Hall between 6.30pm – 7.30pm. and Wednesday mornings at 9.30am – 10.30am. This is a fantastic way to keep fit and learn some dance steps too all while having fun. For more information please contact Amanda on 07768095184 or email amanda@beacroft.net Something new for the village.- On Tuesday 12th March there will be the inaugural meeting of the Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club: being held at The Ostrich starting at 8pm. All owners and enthusiasts of Vintage and Classic Motor cars and motorcycles are invited to attend. If you are interested why not go along to discuss ideas and events for the future of the Club.

Robertsbridge Club: are calling for the last time for annual subs to be paid. If you pay before the end of February it will cost you £20 if not then you will have to reapply for your membership.

Just a reminder: to please drive slowly around our village, there have been a few cats killed in Station Road over the last few months which is very distressing for the owners, and luckily it has not been a child. Also the top of Heathfield Gardens over the last few months has seen a couple of car accidents. It is difficult to see clearly when pulling out and many drivers forget to cancel indicators when pulling off the A21 so this causes confusion. Please take extra care when driving round our village.

DARTS: Robertsbridge Club return to league action tonight with a home match against The Runt ‘A’ at 8.30p.m.

FISHING: This years Rother Fisheries yearly tickets are now available from Alan Apps on 01580-880877 or 07970-897480 at a cost of £3.75 which entitles you to fish the Rother. Please make sure you have renewed your rod licence before you fish.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 2nd team hosted local rivals from Division 3 Hawkhurst United II in the 3rd Round of the British Gypsum Ltd sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup. In a close fought contest The Bridge scored in the 28th minute with a strike from Dom Whittaker but The Hawks proved too strong and eventually won 3-1. Tomorrow the 1st team are at home to Division 1 side The J.C.Tackleway in the 2nd Round of the AK Rother Taxi’s sponsored Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup K.O. 1.30p.m.